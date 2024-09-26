Netflix to Release 3-Part Documentary ‘Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson’ in November 2024

We’re only several weeks away from one of the biggest boxing events of the year: The Problem Child Jake Paul vs. the Baddest Man on the Planet Mike Tyson. In November, days before the landmark event on Netflix, the streaming service will release a three-part documentary focusing on Paul and Tyson’s training camps with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, interviews, and more.

Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson is an upcoming three-part Netflix Original docuseries directed by Tim Mullen and Jackie Decker and produced by EverWonder Studio. Ian Orefice and Michael Antinoro are the executive producers.

The fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson promises to be one of the biggest spectacles of boxing, not only for this year but for the influencer boxing scene. Paul, 27 (10-1, KOs), has only had a handful of fights in his short career. Meanwhile, Tyson, 58 (50-6, 44 KOs), is a former World Heavyweight Boxing Champion and one of his era’s best fighters.

What is the documentary about?

Since the fight was announced, Paul and Tyson have not only been heavily focused on their training camps, which will feature extensively in the docuseries, but they have also waged a war of words for months as they each seek to gain a psychological edge over their opponent.

The fight was originally scheduled for July 20th, 2024. However, Mike Tyson’s injury forced the event to be pushed back to November 2024.

The three-part documentary will take audiences behind the scenes of Jake Paul’s and Mike Tyson’s training camps and feature interviews with the pair, as well as other fighters, their families, friends, and prominent people in boxing.

The series will also feature undisputed super lightweight champion Katie Taylor and unified featherweight champion Amanda “The Real Deal” Serrano, who will compete in the co-main event for the undisputed super lightweight championship title.

When is Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that the three-part documentary will have a split release. Episodes one and two will premiere on Netflix on Thursday, November 7th, 2024, and the third and final episode will be released on the streaming service on Tuesday, November 12th, 2024.

Three days later, on November 15th, 2024, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will face off at the heavyweight boxing event in Arlington, Texas, at the AT&T Stadium.

Will you be watching Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson on Netflix? Will you be watching the fight live on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!