‘Squid Game: Unleashed’ Opens Pre-Registration Ahead of December 17th Launch

Netflix’s big new multiplayer battle royale game Squid Game: Unleashed has just opened pre-registration ahead of its big, newly announced December 17th, 2024, global launch on both Android and iOS. Here’s everything you need to know about the new game.

News of a Squid Game game has been known since October 2023, when the Wall Street Journal reported on Netflix’s gaming efforts at the time and stated, “Over the next several months, Netflix subscribers will be able to play games on their mobile devices based on hits such as Korean thriller ‘Squid Game,'” adding that a game based on Wednesday was in development, in addition to discussions around Extraction, Sherlock Holmes (we suspect they meant Enola Holmes), and Black Mirror.

Netflix officially announced the game a few months later in December, saying the following:

“Netflix is also producing a video game in the Squid Game universe where players will be able to compete with friends in games they’ll recognize from the series.”

A new update on the game came courtesy of the Q2 2024 shareholder letter, which details that their gaming efforts are still early on, but they’ve seen success by picking up Grand Theft Auto and releasing games based on its IP. It cited Netflix Stories as a good example, with Too Hot To Handle also pulling huge download numbers on Android and iOS games. We’ve got an update courtesy of this Q2 investor on the Squid Game game! Stating that it’s had gaming successes by timing its launches of games to releases of titles, they said:

“Separately, we will premiere a multiplayer game based on the Squid Game universe later this year timed to the launch of season two of our biggest TV series ever.”

What to Expect From Squid Game: Unleashed

A new website set up by Netflix to promote the game gives a full description of the game:

“Prepare for fast, heart-pounding action and brutal competition in this multiplayer battle royale game. Play with friends (or enemies) online and see if you have what it takes to outlast and defeat the other Players in each twisted Contest. With deadly challenges you’ll recognize from “Squid Game,” the series, and more new games inspired by classic childhood activities, each round is a dark trip down memory lane. Can you make it through playtime alive?”

Netflix’s internal game studio, Boss Fight Entertainment, is behind the new game. Netflix acquired them in March 2022, and their main output for the Netflix games library so far has been Dungeon Boss, Netflix Stories, and Money Heist: Ultimate Choice.

The game will be released to Netflix users globally on December 17th, 2024, just over a week before season 2 of the show drops onto our screens. If you want to get your hands on the game early, though, Netflix has opened up pre-registration. You can access the link by scanning the QR code in the picture above or visiting the official Squid Game: Unleashed website. Why pre-register? Users who are accepted on both Android and iOS will be granted an exclusive skin during the global launch.

Here are some more of the first looks revealed at Gamescom:





















Beyond Squid Game: Unleashed and Season 2, Squid Game has a bright future on Netflix. A third season will drop in mid-2025, and don’t forget the newly Emmy-nominated Squid Game: The Challenge is also returning for at least a second season. Netflix also plans to integrate a Squid Game obstacle course in its upcoming Netflix House experiments set to launch in 2025.

Netflix’s mobile game count stands at over 100 titles as of the time of publishing, while the Cloud gaming offering (titles that can be played on a web browser by select users in select countries) has ten playable titles. You can see a complete list of upcoming Netflix mobile games here. Are you looking forward to playing Squid Game Unleashed? Let us know in the comments.