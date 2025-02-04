‘Steel Paws’ Netflix Pre-Registration Opens and ‘Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit’ Arrives on Cloud Games

If you’ve been waiting to get your paws on the upcoming mobile release of Steel Paws, now is your chance. Also, for Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit fans, you can now enjoy the game on the big screen and on the Netflix website through the streamer’s cloud gaming beta.

Let’s begin with Steel Paws. Netflix has opened up pre-registration for the new Japanese action game Steel Paws, which was first announced at The Game Awards late last year.

We’ve also got an expanded new official synopsis of the game, as provided by the new listings, which is as follows:

“Battle your way to the top of a huge, mysterious tower. Smash through robot opponents with a crew of cute and loyal mechanical animals by your side. Explore a brand new fantasy world in this beat-em-up action adventure from the mind of legendary game designer Yu Suzuki, creator of “Virtua Fighter” and “Shenmue.” Every 100 years, a fabled and colossal tower suddenly appears, looming over the land. Together with your mecha-animal Buddies, set out on a quest to discover the mystery of its origins. Conquer the challenges and guardians of each floor to reach the top!”

Depending on your device, you can pre-register using this link, which will redirect you to either the Google Play Store or iOS Store. Here’s the brand-new pre-registration trailer, released today.

There is no release date yet, although typically when games get pre-registration, they are released more widely within a month or so assuming there’s no major disasters or bugs preventing a wider release.

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit Makes Jump to Netflix Games Beta on Connected Devices and Web

While Netflix’s mobile game collection often receives the spotlight, the streamer is also building up its collection of cloud games, which are available in beta to people in select regions and under certain conditions. According to the Help site, the beta experience is still locked to the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, France, Italy, and Germany.

The game has been part of the Netflix mobile game collection since June 2024 and comes from Netflix’s Spry Fox studio and Hidden Path. “Help ghostly bears find peace in this relaxing sequel to the beloved role-playing game where kindness rules and new friends, crafts, and mysteries await,” reads the game’s official synopsis.

A killer feature here, already implemented with only one other game, is cross-saves. That means if you play the game on mobile, that save will automatically be carried over for when you play the game on the web or TV. This and OXENFREE are the only two games with this functionality at present. Sadly, like all other Cloud Games, the resolution is locked to only 720p for the moment.

That brings Netflix’s Cloud Games collection to 13 titles. Other notable titles include Story Warriors: Fairy Tales, Mole Gem Mayhem, OXENFREE, Infernax, and two classic Atari Recharged games.

These two pieces of news come after Netflix unveiled its preliminary 2025 game lineup during the Next on Netflix 2025 festivities. There, Netflix confirmed it’d be getting the exclusive mobile release of WWE 2K in the Fall of this year. It also confirmed four more stories headed to Netflix Stories this year: Sweet Magnolias, Outer Banks S2, Ginny & Georgia, and more Love is Blind. Apart from that, the 2025 slate looks a little barren right now, given that they’ve canceled the release of six indie games. We also don’t know if the Rebel Moon game is still coming, as the promised beta has yet to be released.

Are you going to check out either of these games? Let us know in the comments down below.