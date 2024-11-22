Two Atari Arcade Classics Just Dropped on Netflix Games

It’s been quiet on the Netflix Cloud Game front in 2024, with only a few notable releases. Thankfully, this week, Netflix has added two classic Artari remastered titles (or Recharged as they call it), with both Cavern of Mars: Recharged and Centipede: Recharged now available as part of the dozen-plus strong cloud gaming lineup.

To play these games, you’ll need to do so on the Netflix website or the Netflix app on your television. As of right now, Netflix’s Cloud gaming functionality is still in its testing phase but has been slowly rolling out to more users over the past year. Per the help document, “Games on TV and on PCs/Macs through Netflix.com is a beta experience available to a subset of members in the US, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, Mexico, France, Italy, and Germany on select devices.”

Let’s break down each game and give you an insight into what to expect from each title if you’re currently in the Netflix Games Beta, which comes from Atari, Digital Eclipse, and SneakyBox. It’s part of the Recharged collection of games from Atari, which spruces up and remasters classic arcade games from its history with other titles away from Netflix currently, including Breakout, Gravitar, Asteroids, and Missile Command.

Cavern of Mars: Recharged

First released in the winter of 1981, Cavern of Mars was available for Atari 8-bit computers. Greg Christensen and Richard Watts originally created the game. The remaster was first released under the Recharged program in 2021. The official description reads:

“In Caverns of Mars: Recharged you descend into tunnels beneath the surface of Mars in a mad dash to destroy the reactor and furthest depths of the enemy’s base. Dodge debris, clear out obstacles, and blast enemies, all while conserving ammunition as you descend at high speed into enemy territory. Your ammo is limited and enemies are plentiful, so make every shot count.”

On Netflix, Cavern of Mars: Recharged supports up to 720p resolution, with cloud saves available across the TV and the Netflix website. It is also available in a slew of languages and has support for two players.

Centipede: Recharged

Available on a variety of consoles over the years but also first debuting in 1981, you have the fixed shooter game from Dona Bailey and Ed Logg. The official description of the remaster, first released on multiple platforms in late 2021, reads:

“Aim for a high score in the old school arcade mode and earn bragging rights with your name at the top of the leaderboard. Or test your skills and rank on the boards in one of 30 intensely creative challenges, which twist the gameplay in new and exciting ways. “

Like Cavern of Mars: Recharged, Centipede: Recharged supports up to 720p resolution with cloud saves available across the TV and the Netflix website and also has support for two players.

As we mentioned, this now brings Netflix’s Cloud Game lineup up to 12 titles. Other headline titles currently available include Link Twins, Oxenfree, Infernax, Story Warriors: Fairy Tales, and Underwatermelon: Fruit Merge.

Will you be playing either of these two games on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.