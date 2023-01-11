Steven Yeun’s A24 Netflix Series ‘Beef’: What We Know So Far

Steven Yuen and Ali Wong will star in Netflix’s co-production with A24, Beef. The comedy-drama, consisting of 10 thirty-minute episodes, will be released on Netflix in 2023 after spending most of 2022 in post-production. Here’s everything we know about Beef season 1 on Netflix.

Editor’s Note: This preview was first published in June 2021 and updated in January 2023 to reflect new developments.

Sung-Jin Lee shared his comments on this project in a Netflix press release:

“Ali Wong, Steven Yeun, A24 and Netflix. It’s a dream team, and I’m honored to be collaborating with them. I’m also grateful to the guy who yelled at me in traffic three years ago. I did not let it go, and now we have a show.”

Jinny Howe, Vice-President of Drama Development and Original Series at Netflix also commented:

“We are incredibly excited to collaborate with Lee Sung Jin and help bring this rich series to life along with the inimitable Steven Yeun and Ali Wong. Sung Jin has created a bold and at times outrageous world. It is an honest and powerful character study of two people who go about searching for connection in the unlikeliest of ways.”

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will also be executive producers on the series. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Beef:

What’s the plot of Beef?

Not much is known about the plot of Beef apart from its official logline from Netflix:

“Beef follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.”

Who is cast in Beef?

Netflix announced on March 24, 2021, that Oscar nominees Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will lead the cast of Beef. Yeun is best known for playing Glenn in AMC’s The Walking Dead and most recently his role in Minari, for which he received a nomination for Best Actor. Wong is best known for her roles in such projects as Always Be My Maybe, Baby Cobra, and Hard Knock Wife and she is also the author of the best-selling novel Dear Girls.

Steven Yeun and Ali Wong will star in BEEF, a 10-episode dramedy from creator Lee Sung Jin that follows two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action. pic.twitter.com/v8BUQMJbSo — Netflix (@netflix) March 24, 2021

More cast members have seen been announced for Beef;

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park has been cast in the role of Naomi. Park previously starred in the Netflix Original series Tales of the City.

Maria Bello has been cast in the role of Jordan Forster. The Coyote Ugly and A History of Violence actress will be making her Netflix debut in Beef.

Ione Skye has been cast in an unnamed role for the project.

Andrew Santino, who recently starred in Netflix’s Me Time, has also been cast in an unnamed role.

Cynthy Wu portrays the role of Hanh Trinh Lau. Wu previously starred in Netflix Originals such as The Starling, Holidate, and American Vandal.

Justin H. Min has been uncast in an unnamed role. Netflix subscribers who have watched The Umbrella Academy will be familiar with his work in the series as Ben/Number 2.

Mia Serafino has been cast as Mia.

Kondwani Phiri has been cast in the role of Cameron. Phiri previously starred in Dolemite Is My Name in the uncredited role as Celeb.

Joseph Lee will be making his Netflix Original debut in Beef in the role of George Nakai.

How many episodes will be in Season 1 of Beef?

Netflix’s Beef will have 10 episodes with each of them consisting of 30 minutes.

What’s the production status of Beef?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 11/01/2023)

Filming for Beef took place in early 2022 from January 31st to May 10th.

When will Beef be released on Netflix?

With the series spending the majority of 2022 in post-production, the series will now be released on Netflix sometime in 2023.

We’re waiting for Netflix to confirm a release date.

Are you looking forward to watching Beef on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!