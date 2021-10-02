‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Sweet Magnolias season 2 has wrapped filming in Georgia over the summer and is scheduled to arrive on Netflix in 2022. Here’s an updated guide to everything we know so far for Sweet Magnolias season 2.

The series comes from Sheryl J. Anderson who is mainly known for her work on Charmed and Ties that Bind. The story is about the bond between three women as they all face their own unique challenges. The series was first announced back in 2018 and released on Netflix on May 19th, 2020.

So let’s now turn our attention towards the confirmed second season of Sweet Magnolias.

Has Sweet Magnolias been renewed for a second season?

Official renewal status: Officially renewed (last updated: 07/27/2020)

The closest we came to renewal until the eventual announcement was in July 2020 when a GIF was posted by the showrunner indicating she’s hard at work writing the next season.

The official announcement for Sweet Magnolias season 2 came on July 23rd, 2020.

On the renewal, Sheryl Anderson said the following:

“I’m thrilled and excited to come back with a cast and a crew that I love so much. It’s such a valentine to everybody who worked so hard to make Serenity such a beautiful place. JoAnna, Brooke, and Heather and I were jumping up and down while texting each other, and we look forward to doing that over Zoom too.”

How has Sweet Magnolias performed on Netflix?

The good news is that there’s plenty of evidence that the show is performing well, particularly in the United States.

In total, the series spent 33 days in the top US TV chart peaking at number one. Over in the United Kingdom, the series also performed well with 13 days in the top 10 TV chart.

As of November 17th, the show, according to the top 10s, ranks at 99 in the most popular shows of 2020.

What to expect from Sweet Magnolias season 2

Fans have a lot of questions going into season 2, especially after the dramatic way season one came to a close, particularly in the last 10 minutes.

The big cliffhanger at the end of season 1 is the outcome of the fight from the after-prom party. It led to a car crash and Kyle is currently unconscious. However, it’s never revealed who the passenger in the car is so that’s the major question leading into season 2.

Elsewhere, Maddie is already strained by the fact that her ex-partner has suggested they give their relationship another shot while using her kids as a good reason to give it a go.

Helen just split from her on-and-off-again boyfriend, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens there especially since she’s desperate for a child.

Finally, Dana has her own problems trying to keep her business afloat and is now confronted with the fact she may have an estranged son working in her kitchen.

As you may know, the show is actually based on a novel series that spanned 11 books in total. Those include:

Stealing Home (2007)

A Slice of Heaven (2007)

Feels Like Family (2007)

Welcome to Serenity (2008)

Home in Carolina (2010)

Sweet Tea at Sunrise (2010)

Honeysuckle Summer (2010)

Midnight Promises (2012)

Catching Fireflies (2012)

Where Azaleas Bloom (2012)

Swan Point (July 29, 2014)

So there’s plenty more source material to cover from Sheryll Woods but how exactly the Netflix series keeps with the original source material remains to be seen.

Episode Names for Sweet Magnolias season 2

A few of the episode names for Sweet Magnolias season 2 have slipped out including:

Episode 1 – Casseroles and Casualties

Episode 2- So Much To Say

Episode 3 – The More Things Change

Episode 4 – Walk of Faith

Cast for Sweet Magnolias season 2

So far, IMDb confirms the return of four of the stars including:

Brooke Elliott as Dana Sue Sullivan

JoAnna Garcia Swisher as Maddie Townsend

Heather Headley as Helen Decatur

Carson Rowland as Tyler ‘Ty’ Townsend

Anneliese Judge as Annie Sullivan

Dion Johnston as Erik Whitley

Chris Medlin as Isaac Downey

Jamie Lynn Spears as Noreen Fitzgibbons

Bianca Berry Tarantino as Katie Townsend

Deadline reported that Jamie Lynn Spears, Dion Johnstone and Brandon Quinn had been upped to series regulars for the second series as of May 2021.

On May 26th, we learned that Adelynn Spoon who has appeared in Tell Me Your Secrets and more recently on HBO’s Watchmen limited series will feature in season 2.

Where is Sweet Magnolias season 2 in production and when will it be on Netflix?

Because of the pandemic, it wasn’t initially clear when production was going to start and Sheryll Woods, who wrote the books, stated that production was currently eyeing to start in 2021.

Yes, we are so excited about bringing you all season 2 of #SweetMagnolias Keeping our fingers crossed that NOTHING will keep us from getting into production in Georgia in 2021. Stay tuned. https://t.co/ULifQEEUZC — Sherryl Woods (@sherryl703) October 30, 2020

In February 2021, we learned that production teams were in Georgia mapping out the next season and in addition, Netflix planned for production to begin in Spring 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This turned out to be on April 6th with many cast members posting on their feeds about the return to filming. You can also see the show currently listed on the “Now Filming in Georgia” table which also currently lists Cobra Kai season 4, First Kill and Raising Dion season 2.

Before filming started, Sheryll Woods stated that the writing staff is aware of how desperate people are for season 2 saying: “Please know we are pouring our hearts into all the answers and the new questions that are at the center of Season 2”. Sheryll later added that she didn’t know when exactly season 2 would hit, saying: “That’s hard to answer because we are still trying to figure out any precautions that need to be taken and how that will impact the pace of production,” adding “There are a lot of unknowns.”

Filming officially got underway in early April 2021. Numerous pictures have been posted by the cast and crew plus other members of the public since filming began.

In July 2021, filming is still ongoing with several set photos getting out on Twitter such as the one below posted by Rockdale County’s Twitter feed (although it has since been deleted).





While we’re waiting though, the cast did have a big reunion on Zoom throughout the lockdown. Set aside some time, though, as the reunion is over three hours long!

Filming concluded in mid-July 2021 with JoAnna Garcia Swisher posting on Instagram that revealed that she was getting make-up for the final day.

Filming has wrapped on #SweetMagnolias season 2. Here's JoAnna Garcia Swisher on the last day of filming. pic.twitter.com/rjQdJTvZq4 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) August 8, 2021

Here’s the text that accompanied the video:

“Last day in the chair with my sister, @symartmakeup as we wrap up season 2 of #sweetmagnoliasnetflix ! Bitter sweet feelings because I’m going to miss this group so much. But I’m so proud and EXCITED for all of you to see what we have been cooking up in Serenity and can’t wait for this dream team of a cast and crew to (hopefully!) be reunited ASAP to continue the journey!”

As for when season 2 will be on Netflix, only a broad 2022 release date for Sweet Magnolias return has been given so far.

Norman Buckley who directed the majority of episodes in season 1 has confirmed to be directing in season 2.

Are you looking forward to Sweet Magnolias season 2 on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments. In addition, keep this page bookmarked as we’ll be updating as and when we hear of snippets of news regarding the future.