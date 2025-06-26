‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 5: Everything We Know About The Next Season

It took a while, but Sweet Magnolias is coming back for a season 5 at Netflix. Below, we’re tracking everything you need to know about the future of the show including the latest production updates, casting news, and most importantly, when we will see the release of season 5 on Netflix.

As a reminder, Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias was officially confirmed to coincide with World Book Day 2025, several months after season 4 premiered on Netflix in February. As we noted in our renewal article, season 4 viewership had dropped about 16% season over season. In addition, Season 4 spent only two weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10, compared to four weeks for Season 3 and five weeks for Season 2.

Details on the renewal were remarkably slim, with the only solid detail about the new season being that it is once again set to consist of 10 episodes.

Will Sweet Magnolias season 5 be the last season? There is currently no word on that, nor anything to suggest that it is the case at present. That said, as we pointed out with the viewership stats, the show has been trending downward, meaning we wouldn’t be surprised if the show begins to head towards a conclusion.

Reacting to the renewal, Sheryl J. Anderson posted on social media, “Blessed and thrilled to be going back to Serenity with some of my favorite people in the world. We will work hard but joyously to bring you another season to fill your hearts and lift your spirits. Feel free to pour it out in the meantime!”

What to Expect from Sweet Magnolias Season 5

The Big Apple awaits! Season 4 ended with the bombshell news that Maddie is departing from Serenity to take on a new role. That’ll play the central plot thread throughout season 5, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t plenty of ongoing stories in Serenity either…

As we’ve previously written, here are the main plot points heading into the fifth season:

Maddie’s Big Move: Maddie accepts a marketing position in New York City. Raises questions about her future in Serenity and potential time jumps exploring family dynamics. Speaking about the big job move and whether that means it’s the end of the Magnolias, Anderson said, “Our ladies have seen each other through bigger challenges than physical distance. When you love someone, you want what’s best for them and want to help them reach that goal. True friends celebrate each other in times of victory, embolden each other to seize their passion, and then link arms to figure out logistics.”

Helen’s Wedding Plans: Helen and Erik are engaged, setting up a highly anticipated, meticulously planned wedding. The extravagant wedding, including a notably long dress train, reflects Helen’s signature elegance.

Dana Sue’s New Direction and Isaac’s Love Life: Dana Sue embarks on a journey of self-discovery within the Serenity community. Her storyline will further explore personal growth and the challenges of stepping out of her comfort zone. Isaac finds a new love interest in Michael, an old college frenemy. His storyline involves coming to terms with his identity and family revelations, paving the way for a fresh start.

Ty and Annie’s Relationship Challenges: The couple faces a crossroads as Annie considers deferring her dream school to join Ty on a European tour. This dilemma highlights the broader theme of women balancing personal dreams with family expectations.



Teasing the story to TUDUM, the showrunner said, “We are thrilled to let the Magnolias take Manhattan. Not only is this adventure huge fun, it’s also an opportunity to explore the facets of their relationships in a new context. While it’s crucial to have true friends in day-to-day life, it’s priceless to have them supporting you when you leap out of your comfort zone.”

Episode Titles, Writers, and Directors for Sweet Magnolias Season 5

This section will evolve significantly throughout the production and afterwards, as we learn more about who’s working on the team this time around. However, we already have a few clues.

On the top level, and courtesy of the WGA, Sheryl J. Anderson continues as the showrunner and executive producer; Michelle Denise Jackson is the supervising producer; Abdi Nazemian is the co-producer; Barret Helms and Kale Futterman are the executive story editors; Sara Jumel is the story editor; and Alex Rubin is the staff writer. Courtesy of personal updates on social media, we also know Abdi Nazemian joins the Sweet Magnolias season 5 writers’ room in addition to Quincy Cho comes on as Writers’ Room Assistant and will write her first TV episode.

Gabriella Garcia, who is returning as Sophie Frazier in season 5, posted a first look at a script for the upcoming season, although the episode number and title have been blurred out. Futterman is behind this particular script, along with Matt Drake, a producer on the show who earned his first directing credit with episode 8 and will return to the director’s seat this season.

Where is season 5 of Sweet Magnolias in production?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

As we reported in mid-May, relatively soon after the official renewal, shooting on season 5 would begin in the Summer. Our initial filming schedule stated that production would get underway on June 2nd and run through to September 17th, 2025. Filming did indeed get underway in early June, with numerous cast members confirming so on social media.

Indeed, a lot of filming has already been spotted in and around Covington, Georgia, which has been the show’s home since season 1. One Instagram user wrote: Sweet Magnolias was back in town filming Season 5 this week. Filming a Scene with Jamie Lynn Spears, Chris Medlin, Logan Allen.”

Of course, we’re also getting a major new filming location in season 5, too. TVLine got the scoop on filming having commenced in New York City. They dropped a photo on Instagram with the three main characters all walking in the iconic Grand Central Station. According to the outlet, Helen and Dana are merely visiting Maddie, so don’t expect them to move in with her anytime soon.

TVLine wasn’t the only one to snap the production in New York City. On TikTok (video embedded via YouTube below), a couple of people managed to nab a video of the trio of actresses walking down the iconic stairs. The video, posted by Caroline Rose, came with the caption: “Never know what you’ll see on your morning commute in NYC.” Another spotted the trio in Bryant Park.

When will Season 5 of Sweet Magnolias release on Netflix?

No official window or date has been revealed just yet, although we can certainly rule out a 2025 return. Instead, given the production schedule, we’re currently expecting the show to be back sometime between Spring and Fall 2026. We’re tracking all of the confirmed 2026 new Netflix releases here, so keep your eyes peeled.

Are you excited for the fifth season of Sweet Magnolias? Keep this post bookmarked as we’ll be keeping it updated throughout the show’s production timeline and ahead of release.