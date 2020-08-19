‘Teenage Bounty Hunters’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & Release Date

After an explosive ass-kicking first season of Teenage Bounty Hunters, subscribers are already demanding to know if more seasons are on the way. Netflix has yet to confirm the series renewal, but we’re more than expecting to see the comedy-drama return for a second season. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything related to the second season of Teenage Bounty Hunters.

Teenage Bounty Hunters is a Netflix Original crime-comedy drama series created by Kathleen Jordan, and produced by Orange Is the New Black producer Jenji Kohan. The series is the first Original of Kohan’s to arrive since she signed an exclusive output deal with Netflix.

Has Teenage Bounty Hunters been renewed for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Expecting Renewal (Last Updated 19/08/2020)

Prior to the arrival of the first season of Teenage Bounty Hunters, we’d already heard murmurings that the series has already been renewed for its second season.

In fact, we’ve got it under good authority that Teenage Bounty Hunter is returning and comes from the same source that told us Warrior Nun and Ozark had been renewed early.

But, we’re still waiting for Netflix to officially confirm the renewal of the series. It may take several weeks or even months, but expect to see the above renewal status to change in the near future.

One thing to consider is the popularity of the series around the world. At the time writing Teenage Bounty Hunters has been available to stream for five days, and resides in multiple most popular lists around the world.

Teenage Bounty Hunters have debuted in the top 3 in the United States, losing out only to The Umbrella Academy and Legends of Korra. If it weren’t both those extremely popular titles then you can be sure that Teenage Bounty Hunters would have been top.

With the impending arrival of Lucifer season 5A, Teenage Bounty Hunters will either drop down to fourth or overtake The Umbrella Academy and keep its solid third-place position.

When is the Teenage Bounty Hunters season 2 Netflix release date?

Until Netflix confirms Teenage Bounty Hunters has been renewed we can only speculate on the release of the second season.

We can speculate a release date based on the production of the first season. Filming for season one took place between June 24th and November 30th, 2019, and was eventually released in August 2020.

If there’s a fourteen-month window between when filming starts, and then its subsequent release date then at the very least, Teenage Bounty Hunters won’t be returning until Q4 of 2021.

Predicted Release Date: Q4 2021/Q1 2022

What is the production status of Teenage Bounty Hunters season 2?

Official Production Status: Unknown (Last Updated: 19/08/2020)

As the series hasn’t officially been renewed yet, it shouldn’t be surprising that the production status is unknown. The series hasn’t been listed for production in the state of Georgia, where all of the locations were used for filming.

We can expect to learn more in the coming months but you can look forward to more Jenji Kohan series in the future as we outlined in our big preview.

What to expect from the second season of Teenage Bounty Hunters?

The shocking revelation revealed at the end of the first season is that Debbie’s sister, Dana, is the mother of Sterling. This, of course, makes Sterling and Blair cousins, not sisters.

Fractured Family

Despite the fact it has now been revealed Blair and Sterling are cousins and not twin sisters, we suspect they’ll overcome the shocking bombshell. But, it will take a lot of the second season to overcome this potential loss of sisterhood.

Both girls were already mad at Debbie for not revealing they have an aunt. Adding further fuel to the flames was the revelation that Dana is Sterling’s mother.

You can expect to see the girls struggling to trust Debbie in the next season, including Anderson.

Debbie and Anderson didn’t explain to the police why Dana was so ‘dangerous’ to Sterling. But as there is a $90,000 reward for Dana’s capture for first-degree arson she won’t exactly be walking away free.

Sterling x April

Sterling and April had a flash romance that ended just as quickly as it started. With both girls being from extremely religious families and attending a religious school, it’s hard for either of them to come out. It’s been especially hard on April, who’s father is extremely homophobic, not to mention the fact that Sterling and Blair were the ones who handed him to Bowser.

April fas feelings for Sterling, and expressed interest in rekindling their romance in the future. But with her father on the scene, it’ll be almost impossible. It’s also hard to say what April’s reaction would be if it’s revealed that John was hunted down for a bounty by Sterling.

Return to Bounty Hunting

In the final episode of season one, Bowser fired Sterling and Blair. This was because of the conflict of interest between the $90,000 bounty on who the previously thought was their mother.

Despite how annoying he finds the pair, it didn’t stop Bowser from helping Blair find her sister. Blair also showed her talent for tracking, proving that she has at the very least, has the capability to be a bounty hunter.

With Dana captured that removes the conflict of interest Bowser had with the girls. To take their minds off their respective love lives, and family issues, both girls may need some kick-ass therapy of taking down some bounties.

If the girls have lost their ability to communicate through their twin connection, this may cause some severe issues while out collecting bounties.

Which cast members can we expect to see in Teenage Bounty Hunters season 2?

We can expect to see the following cast members make a return in the second season of Teenage Bounty Hunters:

Role Cast Member Sterling Wesley Maddie Phillips Blair Wesley Anjelica Bette Fellini Bowser Simmons Kadeem Hardison Debbie Wesley / Dana Culpepper Virginia Williams Anderson Wesley Mackenzie Astin Luke Creswell Spencer House Miles Taylor Myles Evans April Stevens Devon Hales Yolanda Carrion Shirley Rumierk Hannah B. Charity Cervantes Ezequiel Eric Graise John Stevens Pierce Lackey

New Cast Members

At the time of writing, there is no new casting news for Teenage Bounty Hunters season 2.

