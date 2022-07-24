When will ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Season 2 be on Netflix?

That Girl Lay Lay lit up the Netflix top 10s with the debut season first airing on Nickelodeon in late 2021 before touching down on Netflix globally in January 2022. The series was given a second season order and is due to hit Netflix worldwide following its competition on Nickelodeon.

Headed up by Alaya High, the Nick series was first commissioned back in May 2021 with a single-season order of 12 episodes. The hip-hop artist, and now actress, has amassed a huge following (1.3 million on Instagram) over the years at the young age of 15.

The show is about a student called Sadie who already had enough on her plate dealing with school but her life is complicated further when her hype-girl avatar from her phone comes to life.

Outside of the United States, the series carries both Netflix Original branding as well as the Nickelodeon branding.

This isn’t wholly unique, given Netflix has released some Nickelodeon movies with similar marketing setups. Both Nickelodeon and Netflix have marketing rights for the show, with Netflix Futures and Nick posting clips on YouTube. It’s likely (but unconfirmed) that this series is the first title to come out of the 2019 Nickeloden Netflix deal.

Has Netflix and Nickelodeon renewed That Girl Lay Lay for season 2?

Current renewal status: Renewed (last updated: January 2022)

Let’s start at the beginning. A Fandom page set up two months ago categorically says a season 2 is on the way. The Wiki seemingly has access to knowledge that a second season has been ordered with episode 1 called Lay Lay the Know-it-All and episode 2 Lay Lay Loves Loves. It suggests “These episodes have been taped with no known air date. The episodes have been approved to be on here by the founder of the wiki.”

We then posted on January 28th to say that no renewal decision had been made and just hours later, it got renewed!

According to a press release, “Season 2 of That Girl Lay Lay will bring more music and magical powers as the two best friends continue to go on even more exciting adventures, working to fulfill Lay Lay’s desire to experience everything that comes with being a real teenager. The series also features Peyton Perrine III as Sadie’s brother, Marky; Tiffany Daniels as Sadie’s mom, Trish; and Thomas Hobson as Sadie’s dad, Bryce.”

How well has That Girl Lay Lay performed on Netflix?

Thanks to FlixPatrol data, we can look at how well the series has been doing since its January 2022 premiere on Netflix.

The series is eligible for featuring in 3 Netflix top 10 lists including the overall top 10, TV top 10s and the kids top 10. So let’s break down how well the show is doing as of January 28th:

It’s featured in the overall top 10s in two countries for 5 days including South Africa and the United States.

It’s featured in the TV top 10s in 16 countries including the two mentioned above plus South Korea, South Africa, and others.

It’s featured in the kids top 10s in 22 countries including India, Brazil, Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, New Zealand and others.

On Instagram, Alaya celebrated the success of That Girl Lay Lay in the Netflix top 10s with an Instagram post that states: “Come on y’all keep me and my beautiful TV family in the Top 10!!! If you haven’t already watched #TGLL on @netflix GO GO GO!!!! Thank you thank you for all of the love and support!!!”

According to Netflix’s own Top 10 site, in the first week of being on Netflix, the series was in the overall top 10 in the Bahamas, Jamaica, Kenya, and Trinidad and Tobago.

When will That Girl Lay Lay be on Netflix?

Season 2 began production in early 2022 before airing in the summer on Nickelodeon.

Season 2 began airing in the United States on July 14th with 13 episodes set to air in total which should mean that the series wraps up sometime between September and November 2022.

If it then follows the release schedule for season 1, we’ll see season 2 turn up on Netflix globally around a month afterwards so right now, we’re expecting that to be sometime between October and December 2022.

A YouTube video for the show confirmed that Netflix will receive season 2 with its description which reads:

“That Girl Lay Lay is back on Netflix for Season 2! In this special premiere episode, Lay Lay discovers a new avatar power where she starts moving at super speed! Invisibility, freezing time and now super speed…Lay Lay is unstoppable!”

Are you looking forward to seeing That Girl Lay Lay on Netflix? Let us know down below.