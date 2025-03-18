Netflix News The Electric State

‘The Electric State’ Is a Viewership Dud for Netflix, Will Likely Miss All-Time Top 10

It's not a good start for The Electric State on Netflix...

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
By ·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Millie Bobby Brown And Cosmo In The Electric State

Picture: Netflix

The numbers are in! The Electric State so far isn’t going to be a big hit for Netflix. Facing a headwind of a barrage of negative reviews, it didn’t stop people from checking out the movie in its first week but it’s by no means a monster hit. How does its performance stack up against Netflix’s all-time biggest hits? Let’s dive into the numbers:

One of Netflix’s most pricey movies to date, Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt headline the new movie directed by Avengers: Endgame duo, Joe and Anthony Russo. It launched on Netflix last Friday, March 14th, and comes during an early Spring spot which has worked well for Netflix in prior years with the likes of The Adam Project and Damsel last year. 

Much of the discourse over the past week for the movie has been about how critics don’t like it, and that’s undoubtedly true with that also being the case with our critic only giving a two-star rating. The critic’s score on Rotten Tomatoes sits at only 15%, with the consensus being, “Lumbering along like a giant automaton, The Electric State has plenty of hardware to back it up but none of the spark that’d make it come to life.”

That said, there does seem to be a big divide between critic sentiment and audience sentiment thus far. Don’t get me wrong, user reviews aren’t glowingly positive, but they’re certainly not as dismissive as the critics. The movie stands at 6.0 on IMDb and has a 74% audience rating on RT. 

‘The Electric State’ Movie Review: Visual Effects Can’T Save This Disappointing Big Budget Release

Millie Bobby Brown The Electric State First Look Preview

Millie Bobby Brown in The Electric State – Credit: Netflix

So did the reviews matter? It didn’t put people off watching Red Notice when that released but did it here? The answer looks to be it might’ve… 

Every Tuesday, Netflix releases its top 10s so, let’s get into the stats for week 1:

  • The movie debuted #1 in the English movies charts
  • It featured in the weekly charts of all 93 countries
  • It scored 53.80 million hours watched
  • That, when you divide by the runtime, gives you 25.20 million views
  • On the IMDb MovieMETER, the movie is currently the ninth most popular title. 

Of course, those numbers don’t exist in a vacumn so let’s go back and compare that run against other Netflix Original movie launches:

As you can see – compared to Netflix’s other biggest English language swings, The Electric State does not look good barely performing above Rebel Moon’s two entries. Does this mean The Electric State is bound for Netflix’s all-time top 10? With the caveat that it’s still really early days and has a long way to go but as of week 1 it’s not looking likely. As a reminder, Netflix’s all-time list is calculated by the number of views in the first 91 days of release and those early two weeks are critical in being your launch pad. If we add The Electric State to the graph, it looks highly unlikely without a massive boost the movie achieves the all-time top 10. 

There are a lot of things The Electric State is and isn’t. Was it an expensive movie? Absolutely. Will it probably be one of the last of its kind for Netflix? Based on Dan Lin’s acquisitions and publicly announced green lights so far? Maybe. That said, don’t think for a second that Netflix will quit putting Millie Bobby Brown in films. In fact, her next project is set to enter production in April, with that being the return of Enola Holmes for a third installment, and there’s even more on the horizon. 

Are you surprised with the viewership for The Electric State? Let us know in the comments down below. 

More on The Electric State

PosterRating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy
Director: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo
Cast: Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Woody Harrelson
Added to Netflix: March 14th, 2025

View Viewing Statistics

All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News

'Legends': Netflix British Crime Drama Series Adds 12 To Cast Including Steve Coogan and Tom Burke Article Teaser Photo

'Legends': Netflix British Crime Drama Series Adds 12 To Cast Including Steve Coogan and Tom Burke
'Blood of Zeus' Season 3 Will Release on Netflix in May 2025 Article Teaser Photo

'Blood of Zeus' Season 3 Will Release on Netflix in May 2025
Italian Drama 'My Family' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix Article Teaser Photo

Italian Drama 'My Family' Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix
New Spanish Six-Part Thriller 'The Gardener' Coming to Netflix in April 2025 Article Teaser Photo

New Spanish Six-Part Thriller 'The Gardener' Coming to Netflix in April 2025

Recommended from What's on Netflix

All 20+ Canceled Netflix Series in 2024

All 20+ Canceled Netflix Series in 2024

‘The Electric State’: Netflix Release Date, Runtime, Trailer, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

‘The Electric State’: Netflix Release Date, Runtime, Trailer, Cast and Everything We Know So Far

What Are Netflix’s Most Popular Games? What Do They Tell Us About Their Changing Strategy?

What Are Netflix’s Most Popular Games? What Do They Tell Us About Their Changing Strategy?

The Biggest Netflix Originals We’ll be Saying Goodbye to in 2025

The Biggest Netflix Originals We’ll be Saying Goodbye to in 2025