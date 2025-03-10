‘The Whisper Man’ Netflix Movie: Cast Announced & Filming Starts Soon

Netflix has found its cast for the upcoming adaptation of The Whisper Man, one of the best mystery and thriller novels of recent years. Here’s an updated guide to everything we know about the upcoming Netflix movie.

We first reported that Netflix was eying the project from AGBO back in April 2022. At the time, Netflix didn’t respond to a request for comment, and it wasn’t until February 2025 that the project was confirmed officially.

AGBO first optioned the book back in June 2018. When the book was optioned, author Alex North said: “As an enormous fan of Joe and Anthony Russo’s film-making, I am absolutely delighted to be working with AGBO to bring The Whisper Man to the screen. I can’t imagine a better home for it.”

AGBO is the production company established by Anthony and Joe Russo, the writing duo who got their start on TV sitcoms like Arrested Development and Community before moving onto the Marvel Cinematic Universe and, in more recent years, big-budget blockbusters, including Netflix’s The Gray Man, which continues to be Netflix’s seventh biggest English-language movie of all time.

Their next big release for Netflix is The Electric State, due to release in March 2025.

The duo will serve as executive producers on The Whisper Man.

What is The Whisper Man on Netflix about?

The movie will adapt Alex North’s horror/thriller novel of the same name, which was released in June 2019.

A logline for the movie is as follows:

“A recently widowed man and his young son move in to a new house, where they become the latest family cuaght up in a string of disappearances of young boys going back decades.”

Our understanding is that the movie sticks closely to the characters in the book, with casting currently ongoing for the roles of Tom and Jake Kennedy.

Who’s behind The Whisper Man for Netflix?

Chase Palmer and Ben Jacoby are serving as writers on the project who are adapting the source material. Palmer is best known for working on many projects, such as Warner Bros. Pictures’ 2017 Stephen King adaptation It and, more recently, as writer/director on Naked Singularity. Jacoby is one of the writers on the upcoming 20th Century Fox horror The First Omen and has a slew of other projects in the works.

Michael Disco, President of Film at AGBO, is the project’s producer.

What’s on Netflix can confirm that New Zealand-based director James Ashcroft is on board to direct the project. He’d previously been tied to The Whisper Man in April 2023 by Stuff.co.nz, who stated that he’s working on two “thriller” projects, including The Whisper Man.

Ashcroft is best known for directing and writing the 2021 movie Coming Home in the Dark for Dark Sky Films. He’s currently attached to direct How to Sell a Haunted House and has been linked to Old Haunts.

Who are the cast members of The Whisper Man?

So far, only three cast members have been confirmed.

On February 5th, 2025, Robert De Niro was announced as the first cast member. The Academy Award- winning actor recently starred in Netflix’s political thriller Zero Day and previously starred in Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman on Netflix.

Announced on March 8th, 2025, Michelle Monagahan and Adam Scott have joined the cast of The Whisper Man. Monagahan previously starred in two Netflix series, Messiah and Echoes. She is most well known for starring in HBO’s The White Lotus and Apple+’s Bad Monkey. Scott is known for starring as Ben Wyatt in Parks and Recreation and Mark Scout in Severance.

What is the production status of The Whisper Man?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

The film is currently in pre-production, but filming will get underway in mid-spring 2025 and is scheduled to end by Summer 2025.

Are you looking forward to an adaptation of The Whisper Man on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.