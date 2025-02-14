‘The Forgotten Realms’ Dungeons & Dragons Netflix Series In The Works From ‘Stranger Things’ Producer

Longtime Netflix collaborator, director, and producer Shawn Levy has set his eyes on his next project at the streamer. As first reported by Deadline, The Forgotten Realms will be a new live-action series set in the world of Dungeons & Dragons.

The Forgotten Realms is created by Levy and with writer-showrunner Drew Crevello, who wrote for the WeCrashed mini-series. Hasbro Entertainment, owners of the D&D IP, are naturally also working with Netflix on this adaptation.

Dungeons & Dragons isn’t a new theme for Levy as Stranger Things, which was produced by him and his 21 Laps Entertainment, features D&D themes very heavily throughout each season, down to names of its monsters like Demogorgon or Mind-Flayer, which are taken directly from D&D.

Levy has worked with Netflix for many years now beyond just his work on ST. He notably directed The Adam Project for Netflix, which remains one of the streamer’s most-watched movies of all time. Other projects with his name attached include Lost Ollie, The Perfect Couple, Unsolved Mysteries, and Shadow and Bone. He does have a tendency to work on a lot of projects, many of which don’t come to fruition, however. For Netflix alon,e not including Dungeons and Dragons, he’s attached to 18 film and TV titles.

The Forgotten Realms series began its life in 2021 at eOne with Red Notice filmmaker Rawson Marshall Thurber. In 2023 it landed with a straight-to-series order at Paramount+, where it did not go forward. Paramount also notably released the film starring Chris Pine. Now, two years later the project landed at Netflix.

What’s the plot of The Forgotten Realms?

As the title suggests, Netflix’s The Forgotten Realms will be set in D&D’s Forgotten Realms setting, same as the recent Dungeons & Dragons movie starring Chris Pine. Nothing else is known about plot specifics at the moment.

In Dungeons & Dragons, “realms” refer to specific campaign settings or worlds where the game adventures take place, each with its own unique lore, geography, cultures, and rules. Forgotten Realms is only one of those possible settings.

As of February 2025, Netflix’s The Forgotten Realms is in development. There are no production or release dates available at the moment. That said, the pilot is written, along with possibly the rest of the scripts. If everything goes well, the series may enter production later this year. If that is the production rate, the series may arrive on Netflix, perhaps late 2026 or the first half of 2027. All that said, Netflix hasn’t officially confirmed the project suggesting it’s not yet at the green light stage.