‘The Four Seasons’ Renewed for a Second Season at Netflix

It’s time to pack your bags, as we’re going on vacation again. Netflix has just announced that The Four Seasons has been renewed for a second season!

Thanks to the show’s strong start to life on Netflix, the renewal of The Four Seasons was to be expected, which we predicted in our preview for the second season, ahead of the renewal announcement. In the first week, the series amassed 11.9 million views, and momentum was maintained in week 2 with 24.4 million views in the first two weeks.

When compared to other comedy shows that achieved renewal, The Four Seasons is only just behind Nobody Wants This, but has outperformed Running Point and A Man on the Inside.

Co-creators and co-showrunners Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield shared their excitement in a joint statement:

“We are so grateful that audiences worldwide share our love of cozy sweaters, drinks by the ocean, and picking fights in a hot tub. See you on our next vacation together!”

This is one of several new renewals announced today as part of the Netflix Upfront presentation, an annual presentation for advertisers and the press detailing their upcoming slate. Among the other renewals included Forever, The Diplomat, Bridgerton and My Life with the Walter Boys. That’s in addition to new details and assets for other upcoming shows and movies. Full list of announcements here.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K4oNTrRmRZw

What is The Four Seasons?

The Four Seasons is a Netflix Original comedy series co-created by Tina Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracy Wigfield. It is an adaptation of the 1981 movie of the same name, which Alan Alda starred in, wrote, and directed.

The series is centered on six friends and three couples who have regularly vacationed together for years. However, the group dynamic is completely upended when Nick breaks up with Anne, ending their 25-year marriage. To make matters worse, months later, Nick begins to bring his new and young girlfriend on vacation.

