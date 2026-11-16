The next chapter of the Parasyte story is coming exclusively to Netflix, and targeting a Spring 2027 release! Already in post-production, Parasyte: TAMIYA will star Deadpool actress Shioli Kutsuna, who takes on the role of Ryoko Tamiya, a parasite who, after witnessing Shinichi and Migi sharing a body, determines that her species’ best chances at survival will rely on coexistence with humans. Here’s everything we know about Parasyte: TAMIYA on Netflix.

Parasyte: TAMIYA is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original series created and co-written by Yeon Sang Ho (Train to Busan, Parasyte: The Grey). His co-writer on the series is Ryu Yong Jae, a frequent collaborator who worked on Yeon Sang Ho’s projects such as Human Vapor, Parasyte: The Grey, and Peninsula. The series is based on and a continuation of Hitoshi Iwaaki’s beloved manga Parasyte.

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Directing the series are Kensaku Kakimoto (Glass Heart) and Kazuhiro Nakagawa (Bullet Train Explosion). The series is developed and produced by WOWPOINT, with Yoomin Hailey Yang as the executive producer.

When is Parasyte: TAMIYA coming to Netflix?

Netflix has not yet announced a release date for Parasyte: TAMIYA. However, we have learned that the streaming service is eyeing a Spring 2027 release date for the series.

What is the plot of Parasyte: TAMIYA?

Netflix has released a synopsis for Parasyte: TAMIYA:

Parasyte: TAMIYA is the next evolution in that universe. In the original manga, Ryoko Tamiya is a parasite who takes over the body of a high school teacher and becomes an antagonist for Shinichi Izumi. Initially a brutal parasite that attacks humans indiscriminately, Tamiya learns a great deal about humanity through her job as a teacher. Upon seeing Shinichi and Migi sharing a body, she begins to think that coexistence with humanity will give her species the best chance at survival.

Who are the cast members of Parasyte: TAMIYA?

So far, Shioli Kutsuna is the only cast member confirmed for the series, and she will play Ryoko Tamiya. The actress is best known to English audiences for her roles as Yukio in the Deadpool films, as Suzi Nakamura in Netflix’s Murder Mystery, and as Mitsuki Yamato in the Apple TV+ series Invasion. She also starred in Hideo Kojima’s video game Death Stranding 2: On the Beach.

The actress also shared the following with Netflix about her upcoming role:

Ryoko Tamiya is the most challenging role I have ever played in my acting career. During the six months I spent living as Tamiya, I experienced many emotions I had never encountered before. The role taught me a great deal and allowed me to grow not only as a person but also as an actor. Every day on set brought new discoveries and possibilities. As I portrayed Tamiya, I found myself constantly reflecting on the profound themes of the original manga, making the experience an incredibly rewarding one as an actor. This series was brought to life through the dedication of the entire cast and crew, who supported one another through every challenge along the way. It is a project that means a great deal to all of us, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it.

What is the production status of Parasyte: TAMIYA?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

It has already been confirmed in a Netflix Q&A with producer and writer Yeon Sang Ho that the series has wrapped filming and entered post-production.

Q: I believe the series is in the editing phase now that filming is complete. How do you feel about it? Please share a message for the fans who are awaiting its release. Yeon Sang Ho: “Parasyte” is a legendary manga that has been adapted as a film series, an anime and a Korean drama. I am deeply honored to have been involved with this timeless masterpiece twice. This series, which is currently being edited, brings new things to the table compared to past entries in terms of story, cinematography, action, production, you name it. It firmly reflects the vision of both directors and is made with great respect for the original manga. I hope fans are excited to see it.

Are you excited to watch Parasyte: TAMIYA on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!