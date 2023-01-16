‘The Fuck-It Bucket’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

Netflix is set to release a new British called The Fuck-It Bucket (also referred to as THE F**K-IT BUCKET), a limited series about a young college girl, fresh out of the hospital after battling anorexia and trying to catch up with the world via a bucket list. Here’s what you need to know so far.

The series was first announced along with four others in November 2021 as part of the aforementioned UK content boost.

THE FUCK IT BUCKET: When 17-year-old Mia is released from hospital after a lengthy battle with anorexia nervosa, she decides the only way to catch up on a childhood that is racing by without her is to make a bucket list. From Left Bank Pictures (The Crown) & writer Ripley Parker. — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) November 30, 2021

The series is developed and written by Ripley Parker. The episodes of The Fuck-It Bucket will be helmed by actress and director Alyssa McClelland, whose directing credits include Home and Away and One Step Closer to Home.

Other directors on the series include Dionne Edwards, Charlie Manton, and Laura Steinel.

The series is a production of Left Bank Pictures. Executive producers are Andy Harries, Sian McWilliams, Ripley Parker, and Rob Bullock. Producers on the project are Huberta Von Liel, Huberta Liel and Andy Brunksill.

What’s the plot of The Fuck-It Bucket?

Here’s the logline for Netflix’s The Fuck-It Bucket per the Left Bank Pictures website:

When Mia Polanco (a 17-year-old London girl with more wits than is good for her) is released from hospital after a lengthy battle with anorexia, she is thrust back into the fizzingly chaotic world of sixth form. Only to find that her friends have been spending her recovery time acquiring knowledge and experiences she herself has never known. Suddenly confronted with the realization that her childhood is racing by without her, Mia decides the only way to catch up is to make a bucket list.

According to writer Ripley Parker, the series focuses “on mental health issues faced by many British teenagers, particularly those surrounding food and body image.”

Who is cast in The Fuck-It Bucket?

Sophie Wilde leads the cast as Mia Polanco, the series lead and who the story revolves around.

Vivienne Acheampong, best known for playing Lucienne in Netflix’s The Sandman, will play the role of Viv, Mia’s mother.

In August 2022, Deadline revealed they had cast Stephen Fry in the series. He’ll be playing the role of Mia Polanco’s doctor, Dr. Nell.

Other main cast members include:

Lauryn Ajufo (Boiling Point) as Becca, one of Mia’s best friends

Harry Cadby (Life After Life)

Noah Thomas (Anansi Boys)

Alex Hassell (Tragedy of Macbeth) as Mia's dad Rick

Sam Reuben as Mia's brother Alex

Niamh McCormack (The Witcher) is a school friend of Mia's called Alison

Rounding out the cast includes actors and actresses including:

Sephora Parish as Issy Huckin

Luca Slade

Joan Iyiola

What’s the production status of The Fuck-It Bucket?

The series was casting in April 2022, according to Bang Casting Studios and you can see several test readings via their site.

Filming for Netflix’s The Fuck-It Bucket is planned to begin in May 2022 in the UK, according to Production Weekly.

The series was filmed in the United Kingdom through the summer of 2022 and entered post-production later in the year.

How many episodes will be in The Fuck-It Bucket?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Fuck-It Bucket is a limited series that will feature eight episodes at around 45 minutes in length.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Fuck-It Bucket?

Netflix hasn’t announced any release dates for The Fuck-It Bucket, but considering a May 2022 filming start, it would probably be released sometime in 2023.