‘The Glory’ Part 2 Reportedly Coming to Netflix in March 2023

Part 1 of The Glory is coming to Netflix at the end of December 2022, but we’ve recently seen reports that part 2 will be coming to Netflix in only a few months, in March 2023.

The Glory is an upcoming Netflix Original South Korean revenge-drama series, written by Kim Eun Sook, the writer of Descendants of the Sun.

Moon Dong Eun dreamed of becoming an architect in her high-school days. However, after suffering from a brutally violent attack by her bullies, Moon Dong Eun is forced to drop out of school. Years later, the bully married, has a child, and attends the same elementary school where Moon Dong Eun now works as the homeroom teacher. After years of plotting, Moon Don Eun begins her revenge plan against her former bullies and the students who stood by and let it happen.

When is Part 2 of The Glory coming to Netflix?

We’ve seen multiple reports that part 2 of The Glory will be released on Netflix in March 2023.

A full release date hasn’t been revealed, but we’ll learn more soon.

Prior to discovering its December release date for part 1 of The Glory, we were under the impression that the drama wouldn’t drop until 2023. But with the first season being split in two, it now makes sense why The Glory is arriving earlier than we expected.

What will happen in Part 2 of The Glory?

Once part 1 is available to stream, we’ll update everything that we expect from the story in part 2 of The Glory.

Has Netflix renewed The Glory for a second season?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 21/12/2022)

It’s unclear if the story of The Glory will go beyond its first season, but once we’ve seen all sixteen episodes we can come to a conclusion on whether or not to expect a second season.

With part 1 arriving at the end of December, the viewing figures over the first few weeks of its release will be a great indicator of whether or not part 2 will be successful, and most importantly how likely the drama will be renewed.

Are you looking forward to the release of The Glory on Netflix? Let us know in the comment below!