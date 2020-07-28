What's on Netflix > Netflix News > ‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Coming to Netflix in 2021 & Has Already Been Filmed

‘The Kissing Booth 3’ Coming to Netflix in 2021 & Has Already Been Filmed

by @JRobinsonWoN on July 28, 2020, 6:58 am EST

One of the most popular, and arguably infamous franchises on Netflix, The Kissing Booth, will be returning for a third film. The Kissing Booth 3 will be coming to Netflix in 2021, and has already been filmed in secret!

The Kissing Booth 3 is an upcoming Netflix Original teen-drama and the third installment of The Kissing Booth franchise. Vince Marcello returns to direct the film and Ed Glauser will produce. Joey King, who portrays Elle Evans in the films will also be serving as an executive producer.

When is The Kissing Booth 3 coming to Netflix?

Only two days after the release of The Kissing Booth 2 on Netflix, the streaming service dropped the bombshell that a third film, The Kissing Booth 3, will be coming in 2021!

We’re expecting to see the Original return in the summer of 2021.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that The Kissing Booth franchise is receiving a third film.

Netflix has made a reputation for itself with the copious amount of teen-drama Originals that have arrived over the past few years.

At the time of writing The Kissing Booth 2 is dominating the top spot for the most popular movies on Netflix.

What is the plot of The Kissing Booth 3?

It’s the summer before college and Elle Evans has to make the toughest decision of her life when she is accepted into two highly prestigious colleges. Harvard would reunite Elle with her boyfriend Noah Flynn, but Berkeley would allow her to attend college with her best friend, and Noah’s brother Lee. Her choice will leave her thousands of miles away from her boyfriend, or her best friend.

Which cast members will return for The Kissing Booth 3?

According to information on the official IMDb page for The Kissing Booth 3, the following actors will be returning:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Elle EvansJoey KingThe Act | Summer ’03 | The Conjuring
Lee FlynnJoel CourtneySuper 8 | F*&% the Prom | The River Thief
Noah FlynnJacob ElordiEuphoria | Acting for a Cause | The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Chloe WinthropMaisie Richardson-SellersLegends of Tomorrow | The Originals | Of Kings and Prophets
Mrs. FlynnMolly RingwaldSixteen Candles | The Breakfast Club | Pretty in Pink
RachelMeganne YoungBlack Sails | Eye in the Sky | Blood Drive

While not confirmed to return yet, we can expect to see more of the following cast members in The Kissing Booth 3:

RoleCast MemberWhere Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
Marco PeñaTaylor Zakhar PerezEmbeds | High Expectasians | Scandal
BradCarson WhiteSpecial | The Kissing Booth | Crazy Wonderful
OliviaBianca BoschThe Kissing Booth | Killer Instinct with Chris Hansen
MiaCamilla WolfsonAction Point | Order of the Dragon | Grant

The Kissing Booth 3 has already been filmed

Anyone with fears that the coronavirus could delay filming for The Kissing Booth 3 will be at ease as the film has already been filmed in secret!

The cast and crew were successfully able to keep secret for over a year that The Kissing Booth 3 was filmed in secret while they were also filming The Kissing Booth 2.

All that’s left is any post-production and then extensive marketing for the upcoming teen-drama.

Can we expect to see another book from Beth Reekles?

In total, Beth Reekles has written four The Kissing Booth novels:

  • The Kissing Booth (2012)
  • The Kissing Booth: The Beach House (2019)
  • The Kissing Booth: Road Trip! (2020)
  • The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance (2020)

If Beth Reekles is writing The Kissing Booth 3 novel, we won’t see its arrival until 2021 when the film drops.

The Kissing Booth 2: Going the Distance – Copyright. Penguin

Are you excited for the release of The Kissing Booth 3? Let us know in the comments below!

