‘The Lazarus Project’ Licensed to Netflix for the First Time in the US

The era of licensing continues to be fruitful for Netflix, as we recently learned that the TNT sci-fi thriller The Lazarus Project, along with 16 of its episodes, is set to arrive exclusively on the streaming service in the United States in July 2025.

The Lazarus Project is a British sci-fi thriller series created by Joe Barton, who is also the creator of Netflix titles such as Giri/Haji, Black Doves, and The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself. The series is centered on George Addu, played by Paapa Essiedu, a man who wakes up to find himself reliving the same events over and over again. He is introduced to the top-secret organization, the Lazarus Project, which has the ability to rewind time to save the world from extinction.

Alongside Papa Eddiedu, the cast features Caroline Quentin, Tom Burke, Anjli Mohindra, Rudi Dharmalingam, Charly Clive, Salóme Gunnarsdóttir, Lukas Loughran, and Vinette Robinson.

We can confirm that all 16 episodes, or 2 seasons of The Lazarus Project, will be available to stream exclusively on Netflix in the United States, for a limited time, starting July 28, 2025. It’s unclear how long the series will be available to stream, but typically licensed content remains in the library for 6 months to 5 years.

The Lazarus Project premiered on the American network TNT (Sky TV in the UK) on June 16, 2022. Despite being praised by critics and being nominated for multiple awards, Sky cancelled the series after only two seasons.

A spokesperson for Sky shared a statement with Digital Spy over the cancellation:

“The Lazarus Project has brought audiences jaw dropping action and time-bending storylines across two seasons, and we are incredibly proud of this BAFTA-winning series. Whilst we won’t be commissioning another season, we would like to thank the incredible team who made this show possible.”

If it wasn’t for the cancellation of The Lazarus Project, there’s a chance we may not have seen Black Doves on Netflix.

The recent string of licensed content has confirmed we’ll see the likes of Mr. Robot, House of Lies, and Yellowjackets S2 on Netflix in the US soon.

For more information on what’s coming to Netflix in July 2025, you can find everything you need to know here.

