‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 1: Filming Reportedly Begins in March 2021 & What Else We Know

At the time of writing it has been 10 years to the day since The Lincoln Lawyer debuted in theatres across the USA. Now a decade later fans of Michael Connelly’s popular crime-drama will get to see the story unfold once more as Netflix adapts it into an Original series. We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about The Lincoln Lawyer, including the plot, casting news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Lincoln Lawyer is an upcoming Netflix Original crime-drama series based on the novel of the same name by author Michael Connelly. Bringing Connelly’s court-room drama to life is A+E Studios, with Ted Humphrey as the showrunner, executive producer, and one of the writers. David E. Kelly will also serve as a writer and executive producer on the series, while Ross Fineman will also serve as an executive producer.

When does filming begin for The Lincoln Lawyer season 1?

Production Status: Filming Scheduled (Last Updated: March 18th, 2021)

Thanks to an update from ProductionWeekly, we now have filming listed to start on March 30th, 2021. Filming is scheduled to last several months and won’t end until October 29th, 2021.

When is The Lincoln Lawyer season 1 Netflix release date?

With filming scheduled to last until October, that all but confirms that we won’t see the first season of The Lincoln Lawyer on Netflix in 2021.

It’s practically a given that The Lincoln Lawyer is coming to Netflix sometime in 2022. We’d expect to see the series land in the Spring or Summer of 2022.

What is the plot of The Lincoln Lawyer?

The following synopsis was taken from ProductionWeekly:

Things are finally looking up for defense attorney Mickey Haller. After two years of wrong turns, Haller is back in the courtroom. When Hollywood lawyer Jerry Vincent is murdered, Haller inherits his biggest case yet: the defense of Walter Elliott, a prominent studio executive accused of murdering his wife and her lover. But as Haller prepares for the case that could launch him into the big time, he learns that Vincent’s killer may be coming for him next. Enter Harry Bosch. Determined to find Vincent’s killer, he is not opposed to using Haller as bait. But as danger mounts and the stakes rise, these two loners realize their only choice is to work together.

Who are the cast members of The Lincoln Lawyer?

At the time of writing only five cast members have been confirmed for the series:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Mickey Haller Manuel Garcia-Rulfo The Magnificent Seven | Murder on the Orient Express | Widows Maggie McPherson Neve Campbell Scream | Wild Things | House of Cards TBA Becki Newton Ugly Betty | August Rush | Love Bites TBA Jazz Raycole Jericho | My Wife and Kids | Babe TBA Angus Sampson Mad Max: Fury Road | Fargo | Winchester

We can expect to learn more about the supporting cast soon.

As the series is an adaptation of the story, it is not a spin-off of the 2011 film. This means Matthew McConaughey won’t be starring in the series.

How many episodes can we expect to see?

It has been confirmed by Netflix that we’ll be seeing ten episodes of The Lincoln Lawyer. Each episode will have a run time of 60 minutes.

Are you going to be watching The Lincoln Lawyer series on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!