‘The Sandman’ Adds 4 To Its Cast: Clive Russell, Jacqueline Boatswain and More

It hasn’t been very long since our last piece of news regarding Netflix’s The Sandman, but we have more today as the series still continues filming with no release date confirmed. Dead Boy Detectives is finally out with very positive reviews, so Sandmanverse is thriving.

The last update was House of the Dragon actor Freddie Fox joining as Loki. Now, we have four more cast members who we’ll see in The Sandman Season 2.

Clive Russell, Jacqueline Boatswain, Segun Fawole and Michael Lyle join The Sandman Season 2

Redanian Intelligence reports that Clive Russell (Game of Thrones, The Witcher), Jacqueline Boatswain (The Diplomat, Anansi Boys), Segun Fawole (Grime Kids), and Michael Lyle (Doctors, Eastenders) have joined the second season of The Sandman, and some of their roles are already known.

Clive Russell has been cast in an undisclosed role. It’s possible, based on his age and height of 198cm/6″5 and overall vibe, that he could be playing Odin, but that is just speculation for now. Michael Lyle‘s role is also unknown for the moment.

Jacqueline Boatswain will play a character called Prime Minister Zewde. Segun Fawole will play Laurence ‘Laurie’ Webb. Upon searching, we found neither Prime Minister Zewde nor Laurie to be mentioned in association with The Sandman. If you know the comics well and these names ring a bell, please let us know in the comments.

With these new arrivals to the cast, they join an absolutely stacked list with all the faces in the picture above set to appear in addition to many returning faces. As a reminder, here’s everyone expected or confirmed to be cast in season 2 so far:

Indya Moore (Escape Room: Tournament of Champions) as Wanda

As we mentioned in our latest preview, we expect the new season of The Sandman to be released in 2025 rather than 2024. Netflix has yet to announce anything official regarding the release date or even the release form, so we have plenty to look forward to.