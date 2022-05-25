‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status & What to Expect

The Lincoln Lawyer was one of the big new TV debuts of May 2022 and directly sets up a sequel but the show has yet to be given a full season 2 renewal order. Will the show return for a second season and what can we expect? Let’s take a deep dive.

The first season of the show dropped on Netflix on globally on May 13th, 2022. That comes 18 months following the show’s pickup by Netflix after it was originally in development at ViacomCBS.

The show is certified fresh on RottenTomatoes with a 75% score with audience scores being equally impressive on the site and others.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2 Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Not yet renewed

Our renewal prediction: Likely renewal

As of May 25th, the show has yet to be given an official second season renewal order. It wasn’t given a huge upfront order instead just a 10-episode order which we’ve now received.

We’d expect to hear about renewal by the end of summer 2022 and given the show filling in a genre gap on the platform and good early performance, we’re predicting Netflix will renew.

One thing we should note is that Neve Campbell has recently been cast in Peacock’s Twisted Metal series.

How well is The Lincoln Lawyer performing on Netflix?

Thanks to multiple sources, we can get a view of how well the show is performing.

Netflix’s top 10s direct from Netflix themselves give us hourly viewing data on the series and in its first two weeks picked up 153.18 million hours watched around the world. The rise from week 1 to week 2 was an increase of 140%.

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 May 8th, 2022 to May 15th, 2022 45,090,000 2 1 May 15th, 2022 to May 22nd, 2022 108,090,000 (+140%) 1 2

If we compare it against other debut shows in 2022, the series is tracking in its second week just behind Vikings: Valhalla despite a weaker start.

Raw Netflix top 10 data which we take by FlixPatrol which takes the daily top 10s around the world reveals the show has a broad reach around the world with the only exceptions being some of Asia and Latin America.

In the heat map below, you can see where the show was most popular (where FlixPatrol has data). The darker the country the most popular it has been there.

As of May 25th, 2022 the show is the 27th best TV performer in 2022.

IMDb’s MovieMeter which measures inbound traffic to IMDb pages suggests the show has rocketed in popularity in its second week backing up the data we’ve seen from Netflix’s Top 10s. In week 1 the show was the 57th most popular show on IMDb but in its second week it topped the charts at number 1.

Parrot Analytics gives us some idea as to the series growth too demonstrating that “demand” for the series increased to rank 82 by the end of May 18th, 2022.

What to expect from The Lincoln Lawyer season 2

Just a quick recap on season 1 before we dive into what we could and can expect should the show return for a second season.

We follow Micky Haller who has been thrown in the deep end after inheriting Jerry Vincent’s practice and cases. The biggest case throughout the first season is Trevor Elliot. While Elliot got off the hook in court eventually he met his demise after being shot. We still don’t really know whether Elliot committed the crime alleged against him anyway.

Micky came (not without a few bruises and scrapes) on the other side fully signed off and able to continue working his cases following his long absence from the profession.

The season ends with Micky being able to surf again but the man with the tattoo who has been lingering in the background throughout season 1 watches from afar and then the series cuts to credits.

As you may know, the series adapts the second book in the series rather than rehashing the first which we saw play out in the Matthew McConaughey movie. There were tweaks but we largely stuck to the same story as the source material.

Here’s the order of the books and where we could be heading in each season from now on:

The Brass Verdict (2008) adapted in season 1

The Reversal (2010)

The Fifth Witness (2011)

The Gods of Guilt (2013)

The Law of Innocence (2020)

If we move onto The Reversal for the next season, we’d see Haller move to the other side of the aisle and work as prosecution on a case. As DigitalSpy notes, they could also move to one of the books that sees Haller implicated in a murder.

Cisco has his own problems too. He walked away from the Saints but Mickey has been left to pick up the tab. What will be the outcome there? We’ll have to see.

Would you like to see The Lincoln Lawyer return for a second