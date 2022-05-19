List of New Netflix Shows Released in 2022

Netflix’s Original library has swelled in recent years but how many new Netflix Original shows have been added so far in 2022? We answer that question below with a list of every new English language and Non-English show added in 2022 so far.

Below, we’ll list each of the titles split up by English and Non-English language. We’ll also include where the title fits in: drama, comedy, reality animation, or kids. Finally, we’ll include the show’s overall IMDb score (not the score for that individual season.)

This list notably excludes docu-series which we’ve included in our complete list of Netflix documentaries released in 2022.

Full List of New Shows on Netflix in 2022

New Shows on Netflix in January 2022

English Language Shows Released in January 2022

Netflix released 14 English language shows in January 2022. The highest-rated release in January 2022 is Ozark with an IMDb score of 8.5. The lowest-rated show was Hype House with an IMDb score of just 2.2.

Action Pack (Season 1) – January 4th – Kids – IMDb: 6.4

– January 4th – Kids – IMDb: 6.4 Hype House (Season 1) – January 7th – Reality – IMDb: 2.2

– January 7th – Reality – IMDb: 2.2 Johnny Test (Season 1) – January 7th – Kids – IMDb: 6.4

– January 7th – Kids – IMDb: 6.4 After Life (Season 3 – Final Season) – January 14th – Comedy – IMDb: 8.4

– January 14th – Comedy – IMDb: 8.4 Archive 81 (Season 1) – January 14th – Drama – IMDb: 7.3

– January 14th – Drama – IMDb: 7.3 DOTA: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2) – January 18th – Animation – IMDb: 7.8

– January 18th – Animation – IMDb: 7.8 Too Hot to Handle (Season 3) – January 19th – Reality – IMDb: 4.6

– January 19th – Reality – IMDb: 4.6 Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2) – January 21st – Kids – IMDb: 7.9

– January 21st – Kids – IMDb: 7.9 Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1) – January 21st – Drama – IMDb: 8.5

– January 21st – Drama – IMDb: 8.5 Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2) – January 25th – Kids – IMDb: 6.4

– January 25th – Kids – IMDb: 6.4 Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1) – January 28th – Kids – IMDb: 6.0

– January 28th – Kids – IMDb: 6.0 Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1) – January 28th – Reality – IMDb: 6.9

– January 28th – Reality – IMDb: 6.9 In From the Cold (Season 1) – January 28th – Drama – IMDb: 6.2

– January 28th – Drama – IMDb: 6.2 The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Limited Series) – January 28th – Comedy – IMDb: 6.3

Non-English Language Shows Released in January 2022

Netflix released 15 Non-English language shows in January 2022. The highest-rated release in January 2022 is El Marginal with an IMDb score of 8.2. The lowest-rated show was I Am Georgina with an IMDb score of 3.9.

The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season) – Jan 1st – French – Comedy – IMDb: 7.1

– Jan 1st – French – Comedy – IMDb: 7.1 Rebelde (Season 1) – Jan 5th – Spanish – Comedy – IMDb: 6.2

– Jan 5th – Spanish – Comedy – IMDb: 6.2 The Club (Part 2) – Jan 6th – Turkish – Drama – IMDb: 7.9

– Jan 6th – Turkish – Drama – IMDb: 7.9 Undercover (Season 3) – Jan 10th – Dutch – Drama – IMDb: 7.8

– Jan 10th – Dutch – Drama – IMDb: 7.8 The Journalist (Season 1) – Jan 13th – Japanese – Drama – IMDb: 7.0

– Jan 13th – Japanese – Drama – IMDb: 7.0 These Black Black Eyes (Season 1) – Jan 14th – Comedy -Hindi – IMDb: 7.0

– Jan 14th – Comedy -Hindi – IMDb: 7.0 El marginal (Season 4) – Jan 19th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 8.2

– Jan 19th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 8.2 Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1) – Jan 19th – Spanish – Comedy – IMDb: 6.8

– Jan 19th – Spanish – Comedy – IMDb: 6.8 Summer Heat (Season 1) – Jan 21th – Portuguese – Drama – IMDb: 5.5

– Jan 21th – Portuguese – Drama – IMDb: 5.5 Chosen (Season 1) – Jan 27th – Danish – Drama – IMDb: 4.3

– Jan 27th – Danish – Drama – IMDb: 4.3 Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Season 1) – Jan 27th – Italian – Comedy

– Jan 27th – Italian – Comedy I Am Georgina (Season 1) – Jan 27th – Spanish – Reality – IMDb: 3.9

– Jan 27th – Spanish – Reality – IMDb: 3.9 All of Us Are Dead (Season 1) – Jan 28th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 7.5

– Jan 28th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 7.5 Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1) – Jan 28th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 5.6

– Jan 28th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 5.6 The Orbital Children (Season 1) – Jan 28th – Japanese – Animated – IMDb: 6.4

New Shows on Netflix in February 2022

English Language Shows Released in January 2022

Netflix released 15 English language shows in February 2022. The highest-rated release is Kid Cosmic with an IMDb score of 7.9. The lowest-rated show was Ridley Jones with an IMDb score of 4.4.

English Language Shows Released in February 2022

Gabby’s Dollhouse (Season 4) – February 1st – Kids – IMDb: 7.1

– February 1st – Kids – IMDb: 7.1 Raising Dion (Season 2) – February 1st – Drama – IMDb: 7.1

– February 1st – Drama – IMDb: 7.1 Kid Cosmic (Season 3) – February 3rd – Kids – IMDb: 7.9

– February 3rd – Kids – IMDb: 7.9 Murderville (Season 1) – February 3rd – Comedy – IMDb: 6.8

– February 3rd – Comedy – IMDb: 6.8 Sweet Magnolias (Season 2) – February 4th – Drama – IMDb: 7.3

– February 4th – Drama – IMDb: 7.3 Disenchantment (Part 4) – February 9th – Animation – IMDb: 7.2

– February 9th – Animation – IMDb: 7.2 Love Is Blind (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) – February 11th – Reality – IMDb: 6.1

– February 11th – Reality – IMDb: 6.1 Inventing Anna (Limited Series) – February 11th – Drama – IMDb: 6.8

– February 11th – Drama – IMDb: 6.8 Ridley Jones (Season 3) – February 15th – Kids – IMDb: 4.4

– February 15th – Kids – IMDb: 4.4 Swap Shop (Season 2) – February 16th – Reality – IMDb: 6.6

– February 16th – Reality – IMDb: 6.6 Young Wallander (Season 2 / Killer’s Cove) – February 17th – Drama – IMDb: 6.9

– February 17th – Drama – IMDb: 6.9 The Cuphead Show! (Season 1) – February 18th – Kids – IMDb: 7.5

– February 18th – Kids – IMDb: 7.5 Space Force (Season 2) – February 18th – Comedy – IMDb: 6.7

– February 18th – Comedy – IMDb: 6.7 Vikings: Valhalla (Season 1) – February 25th – Drama – IMDb: 7.1

– February 25th – Drama – IMDb: 7.1 Karma’s World Music Videos (Season 1) – February 24th – Kids – IMDb: 6.1

Non-English Language Shows Released in February 2022

Netflix released 18 Non-English language shows in February 2022. The highest-rated release is Twenty Five Twenty One with an IMDb score of 8.7. The lowest-rated show was Secrets of Summer with an IMDb score of 5.9.

Dark Desire (Season 2) – Feb 2nd – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 6.5

– Feb 2nd – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 6.5 Finding Ola (Season 1) – Feb 3rd – Arabic – Comedy – IMDb: 7.5

– Feb 3rd – Arabic – Comedy – IMDb: 7.5 Love is Blind: Japan (Season 1- New Episodes Weekly) – Feb 8th – Japanese – Reality – IMDb: 7.1

– Feb 8th – Japanese – Reality – IMDb: 7.1 The Big Shot Game Show (Season 1) – Feb 9th – Portuguese – Reality – IMDb: 6.2

– Feb 9th – Portuguese – Reality – IMDb: 6.2 Until Life Do Us Part (Season 1) – Feb 10th – Portuguese – Drama – IMDb: 7.4

– Feb 10th – Portuguese – Drama – IMDb: 7.4 Toy Boy (Season 2) – Feb 11th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 6.4

– Feb 11th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 6.4 Twenty Five Twenty One (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Feb 5th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 8.7

– Feb 5th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 8.7 Forecasting Love and Weather (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Feb 12th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 7.1

– Feb 12th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 7.1 Fishbowl Wives (Season 1) – Feb 14th – Japanese – Drama – IMDb: 6.1

– Feb 14th – Japanese – Drama – IMDb: 6.1 Devotion, a Story of Love and Desire (Season 1) – February 14th – Italian – Drama – IMDb: 6.4

– February 14th – Italian – Drama – IMDb: 6.4 Secrets of Summer (Season 1) – Feb 16th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 5.9

– Feb 16th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 5.9 Thirty-Nine (Season 1) – Feb 16th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 7.6

– Feb 16th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 7.6 Back to 15 (Season 1) – Feb 25th – Portuguese – Drama – IMDb: 6.6

– Feb 25th – Portuguese – Drama – IMDb: 6.6 The Fame Game (Season 1) – Feb 25th – Hindi – Drama – IMDb: 7.0

– Feb 25th – Hindi – Drama – IMDb: 7.0 Juvenile Justice (Season 1) – Feb 25th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 8.0

– Feb 25th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 8.0 Merlí. Sapere Aude (Season 1) – Feb 25th – Catalan – Drama – IMDb: 7.7

– Feb 25th – Catalan – Drama – IMDb: 7.7 Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) (Season 2 – New Episodes Weekly) – Feb 26th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 6.6

– Feb 26th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 6.6 Business Proposal (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) – Feb 28th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 8.2

New Shows on Netflix in March 2022

English Language Shows Released on Netflix in March 2022

Netflix released 20 English language shows in March 2022. The highest-rated release is The Last Kingdom with an IMDb score of 8.5. The lowest-rated show was Byron Baes with an IMDb score of 2.7.

The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) – March 1st – Animation – IMDb: 4.8

– March 1st – Animation – IMDb: 4.8 He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) – March 3rd – Kids – IMDb: 5.8

– March 3rd – Kids – IMDb: 5.8 Power Rangers Dino Fury (Season 1) – March 3rd – Kids – IMDb: 6.8

– March 3rd – Kids – IMDb: 6.8 Making Fun (Season 1) – March 4th – Reality – IMDb: 7.1

– March 4th – Reality – IMDb: 7.1 PIECES OF HER (Season 1) – March 4th – Drama – IMDb: 6.3

– March 4th – Drama – IMDb: 6.3 Byron Baes (Season 1) – March 9th – Reality – IMDb: 2.7

– March 9th – Reality – IMDb: 2.7 The Last Kingdom (Season 5 – Final Season) – March 9th – Drama – IMDb: 8.5

– March 9th – Drama – IMDb: 8.5 Chip and Potato (Season 3) – March 8th – Kids – IMDb: 6.4

– March 8th – Kids – IMDb: 6.4 Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) – March 11th – Reality – IMDb: 5.8

– March 11th – Reality – IMDb: 5.8 Karma’s World (Season 2) – March 10th – Kids – IMDb: 6.1

– March 10th – Kids – IMDb: 6.1 Team Zenko Go (Season 1) – March 15th – Kids – IMDb: 7.8

– March 15th – Kids – IMDb: 7.8 Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1) – March 18th – Comedy – IMDb: 6.6

– March 18th – Comedy – IMDb: 6.6 Human Resources (Season 1) – March 18th – Animated – IMDb: 7.2

– March 18th – Animated – IMDb: 7.2 Is It Cake? (Season 1) – March 18th – Reality – IMDb: 5.7

– March 18th – Reality – IMDb: 5.7 Top Boy (Season 2) – March 18th – Drama – IMDb: 8.4

– March 18th – Drama – IMDb: 8.4 Young, Famous & African (Season 1) – March 18th – Reality – IMDb: 4.4

– March 18th – Reality – IMDb: 4.4 Bridgerton (Season 2) – March 25th – Drama – IMDb: 7.3

– March 25th – Drama – IMDb: 7.3 Transformers: BotBots (Season 1) – March 25th – Kids – IMDb: 6.7

– March 25th – Kids – IMDb: 6.7 Mighty Express (Season 6) – March 29th – Kids – IMDb: 5.0

– March 29th – Kids – IMDb: 5.0 Super PupZ (Season 1) – March 31st – Kids – IMDb: 6.7

Non-English Language Shows Added to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released 18 Non-English language shows in February 2022. The highest-rated release is Kotaro Lives Alone with an IMDb score of 8.5. The lowest-rated show was Savage Rythm with an IMDb score of 5.0.

Savage Rhythm (Season 1) – Mar 2nd – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 5.0

– Mar 2nd – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 5.0 Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 1) – Mar 3rd – Turkish – Drama – IMDb: 7.0

– Mar 3rd – Turkish – Drama – IMDb: 7.0 The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) – Mar 3rd – French – Reality – IMDb: 7.4

– Mar 3rd – French – Reality – IMDb: 7.4 Lies and Deceit (Season 1) – Mar 4th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 6.4

– Mar 4th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 6.4 Queer Eye Germany (Season 1) – Mar 9th – German – Reality – IMDb: 7.3

– Mar 9th – German – Reality – IMDb: 7.3 An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) – Mar 8th – Italian – Comedy – IMDb: 7.1

– Mar 8th – Italian – Comedy – IMDb: 7.1 Last One Standing (Season 1) – Mar 8th – Japanese – Comedy – IMDb: 7.2

– Mar 8th – Japanese – Comedy – IMDb: 7.2 Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (Season 1) – Mar 11th – Spanish – Drama

– Mar 11th – Spanish – Drama Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) – Mar 10th – Japanese – Animated – IMDb: 8.5

– Mar 10th – Japanese – Animated – IMDb: 8.5 Love, Life & Everything in Between (Season 1) – Mar 10th – Comedy – IMDb: 5.5

– Mar 10th – Comedy – IMDb: 5.5 Pedal to Metal (Season 1) – Mar 16th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 6.6

– Mar 16th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 6.6 Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) – Mar 18th – Italian – Reality – IMDb: 6.5

– Mar 18th – Italian – Reality – IMDb: 6.5 Cracow Monsters (Season 1) – Mar 18th – Polish – Drama – IMDb: 5.5

– Mar 18th – Polish – Drama – IMDb: 5.5 Light the Night (Part 3) – Mar 18th – Chinese – Drama – IMDb: 7.4

– Mar 18th – Chinese – Drama – IMDb: 7.4 Standing Up (Season 1) – Mar 18th – French – Comedy – IMDb: 7.4

– Mar 18th – French – Comedy – IMDb: 7.4 Soil (Season 1) – Mar 18th – Arabic – Comedy – IMDb: 7.1

– Mar 18th – Arabic – Comedy – IMDb: 7.1 Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1) – Mar 28th – Japanese – Animation – IMDb: 7.0

– Mar 28th – Japanese – Animation – IMDb: 7.0 Wild Abandon (Limited Series) – Mar 30th – Turkish – Comedy – IMdb: 7.2

New Shows on Netflix in April 2022

English Language Shows Released in April 2022

Netflix released 17 English language shows in February 2022. The highest-rated release is Heartstopper with an IMDb score of 8.9. The lowest-rated show was The Last Bus with an IMDb score of 5.0.

The Last Bus (Season 1) – April 1st – Kids – IMDb: 5.0

– April 1st – Kids – IMDb: 5.0 Trivia Quest (Season 1 – New Episodes Daily) – April 1st – Kids – IMDb: 5.6

– April 1st – Kids – IMDb: 5.6 Get Organized with The Home Edit (Season 2) – April 1st – Reality – IMDb: 5.3

– April 1st – Reality – IMDb: 5.3 The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 1) – April 6th – Reality – IMDb: 5.4

– April 6th – Reality – IMDb: 5.4 Green Eggs and Ham (Season 2) – April 8th – Kids – IMDb: 8.1

– April 8th – Kids – IMDb: 8.1 The Creature Cases (Season 1) – April 12th – Kids – IMDb: 8.4

– April 12th – Kids – IMDb: 8.4 Hard Cell (Season 1) – April 12th – Comedy – IMDb: 6.2

– April 12th – Comedy – IMDb: 6.2 Anatomy of a Scandal (Limited Series) – April 15th – Drama – IMDb: 7.0

– April 15th – Drama – IMDb: 7.0 Battle Kitty (Season 1) – April 19th – Kids – IMDb: 7.5

– April 19th – Kids – IMDb: 7.5 Pacific Rim: The Black (Season 2) – April 19th – Animated – IMDb: 7.0

– April 19th – Animated – IMDb: 7.0 Russian Doll (Season 2) – April 20th – Comedy – IMDb: 7.0

– April 20th – Comedy – IMDb: 7.0 Heartstopper (Season 1) – April 22nd – Drama – IMDb: 8.9

– April 22nd – Drama – IMDb: 8.9 Selling Sunset (Season 5) – April 22nd – Reality – IMDb: 6.4

– April 22nd – Reality – IMDb: 6.4 Bullsh*t The Gameshow (Season 1) – April 27th – Reality – IMDb: 6.1

– April 27th – Reality – IMDb: 6.1 Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles (Season 1) – April 28th – Kids – IMDb: 6.4

– April 28th – Kids – IMDb: 6.4 Grace and Frankie (Season 7 – Final Season) – April 29th – Comedy – IMDb: 8.2

– April 29th – Comedy – IMDb: 8.2 Ozark (Season 4 Part 2) – April 29th – Drama – IMDb: 8.5

Non-English Language Shows Added to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released 19 Non-English language shows in February 2022. The highest-rated release is Who Rules the World with an IMDb score of 8.6. The lowest-rated show was He’s Expecting with an IMDb score of 1.9.

Tomorrow (Season 1) – Apr 1st – Korean – Comedy – IMDb: 6.8

– Apr 1st – Korean – Comedy – IMDb: 6.8 Green Mothers’ Club (Season 1) – Apr 7th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 7.4

– Apr 7th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 7.4 Dirty Lines (Season 1) – Apr 8th – Dutch – Drama – IMDb: 7.4

– Apr 8th – Dutch – Drama – IMDb: 7.4 Elite (Season 5) – Apr 8th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 7.4

– Apr 8th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 7.4 TIGER & BUNNY (Season 2) – Apr 8th – Japanese – Animated – IMDb: 7.3

– Apr 8th – Japanese – Animated – IMDb: 7.3 My Liberation Notes (Season 1) – Apr 9th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 8.5

– Apr 9th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 8.5 Our Blues (Season 1) – Apr 9th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 7.8

– Apr 9th – Korean – Drama – IMDb: 7.8 Ultraman (Season 2) – Apr 14th – Japanese – Animation – IMDb: 6.8

– Apr 14th – Japanese – Animation – IMDb: 6.8 Almost Happy (Season 2) – Apr 13th – Spanish – Comedy – IMDb: 6.8

– Apr 13th – Spanish – Comedy – IMDb: 6.8 Smother-in-Law (Season 1) – Apr 13th – Portuguese – Comedy – IMDb: 4.2

– Apr 13th – Portuguese – Comedy – IMDb: 4.2 Heirs to the Land (Season 1) – Apr 15th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 7.0

– Apr 15th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 7.0 Mai: A Mother’s Rage (Season 1) – Apr 15th – Hindi – Drama – IMDb: 7.3

– Apr 15th – Hindi – Drama – IMDb: 7.3 Yakamoz S-245 (Season 1) – Apr 20th – Turkish – Drama – IMDb: 6.1

– Apr 20th – Turkish – Drama – IMDb: 6.1 The Marked Heart (Season 1) – Apr 20th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 6.3

– Apr 20th – Spanish – Drama – IMDb: 6.3 He’s Expecting (Season 1) – Apr 21st – Japanese – Comedy – IMDb: 1.9

– Apr 21st – Japanese – Comedy – IMDb: 1.9 Hold Tight (Season 1) – Apr 22nd – Polish – Drama – IMDb: 6.1

– Apr 22nd – Polish – Drama – IMDb: 6.1 Komi Can’t Communicate (Season 1 – Part 2) – Apr 27th – Japanese – Animation – IMDb: 7.8

– Apr 27th – Japanese – Animation – IMDb: 7.8 The 7 Lives of Lea (Season 1) – Apr 28th – French – Drama – IMDb: 7.5

– Apr 28th – French – Drama – IMDb: 7.5 Who Rules the World (Season 1) – Apr 28th – Mandarin – Drama – IMDb: 8.6

