‘The Midnight Club’ Season 2: Netflix Renewal Status and What We Know So Far

The Midnight Club, Mike Flanagan’s brand new Netflix Original horror series and is his first title that isn’t a limited series. The question now is whether or not The Midnight Club will return for a second season. Mike Flanagan is hopeful for season 2. However, we must now wait for Netflix to decide on the future of The Midnight Club.

The Midnight Club is a Netflix Original teen-horror series created by Mike Flanagan and the adaptation of the novel of the same by Christopher Pike. The series is the fourth Netflix Original series by Mike Flanagan and his sixth project for Netflix overall.

Over the past several years, Mike Flanagan has been one of Netflix’s best content creators, starting with and every year, subscribers look forward to his latest endeavor in the horror genre.

A group of terminally ill teenage patients resides at Rotterdam Home, and together they create the Midnight Club. They meet in secret at midnight to tell horror stories. Together the group forms a pact that whoever dies first would make the effort to contact the rest of the Midnight Club members from beyond the grave.

The Midnight Club season 2 Netflix renewal status

Has the show been renewed or canceled?

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 11/10/2022)

Our Renewal Prediction: Too Early To Call

Netflix has yet to renew The Midnight Club for a second season, and considering at the time of writing, the show has only been available to stream for less than a week, we’re not surprised a decision on renewal has yet to be made.

Of the four Mike Flanagan shows made for Netflix, this is the first that we expect to see a second season, which has already been confirmed by the creator. While the show is still yet to be renewed, this hasn’t stopped Flanagan from addressing some of his intentions for the second season.

How well is The Midnight Club performing on Netflix so far?

A renewal will almost certainly come down to performance on the streamer so let’s dive through that now.

The show had one of the weakest first weekends on Netflix that we’ve noted for quite sometime. In the official data from Netflix, it only scored 18.79M hours watched globally.

If we compare to other dramas in 2022 here’s how that stacks up:

The Lincoln Lawyer – First three days: 45.09M

– First three days: 45.09M The Sandman – First three days: 69.48M

– First three days: 69.48M Partner Track – First three days: 16.66M

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 October 2nd, 2022 to October 9th, 2022 18,790,000 4 1

Netflix Top 10s provided by FlixPatrol does suggest that in week 2 we’ll see a big jump in viewership, however.

On day 1, the show only managed to get to be the 18th most popular title on the service. On day 2, it rose to rank 5. On day 3, rank 4 and day 4 (which would’ve been outside the metric above) it hit position 2.

Again, this could indicate a big jump going into week 2.

We’ll keep you posted on data as time passes and include external demand data next week.

What could we expect from another season of The Midnight Club?

The first season’s ending left us with a major cliffhanger, revealing that Doctor Stanton is not only a survivor but the tattoo on her neck means she is a former member of the Paragon.

We would expect to see Doctor Stanton’s backstory fleshed out in full, revealing the origins of her illness, how she joined the Paragon, how she came to leave the group, why she is at odds with Shasta aka Julia Jayne, and whether or not her motives for running Brightcliffe are well-intentioned or sinister.

As for Ilonka and Kevin, they are the only two current members of the Midnight Club who can see the ghost couple of Brightcliff. Little is known about the pair, however, the end of the first season may have revealed that they are in fact Stanley Oscar Freelan and Vera Freelan, Brightcliff’s original owners. But why are Ilonka and Kevin able to see them? And, is Keving being possessed at night, forcing him to wander the halls of Brightcliff?

Shasta, aka Julia Jayne, failed in her attempt to conduct the ritual in the basement, almost killing three young women in the process. Considering how determined Shasta is to conduct the ritual, we definitely haven’t seen the last of her.

Lastly, a second season also begs the question of how long the remaining members of The Midnight Club have to live. And whether or not we expect new members to be inducted into the club.

Which cast members can we expect to return in The Midnight Club season 2?

We would expect to see the following cast members return in the second season:

Ilonka as Iman Benson

Igby Rigney as Kevin

Adia as Cheri

Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh

Aya Furukawa as Natsuki

William Chris Sumpter as Chris Spencer

Zach Gilford as Mark

Samantha Sloyan as Shasta

Heather Langenkamp as Dr. Georgina Stanton

Matt Biedel as Tim Pawluk

By the end of the first season, the conditions of the terminal patients of Brightcliff had begun to worsen, so we will likely see new cast members to replace/add to the diminishing numbers of the club.

Mike Flanagan has a reputation for reusing actors from past projects, so if any new cast members are confirmed for season 2, we may see some familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects.

When could we expect to see The Midnight Club season 2 on Netflix?

Assuming that The Midnight Club is renewed within the next few months, we can make an educated guess on what to expect for the release date of season 2.

Mike Flanagan has been working on his new Netflix project for the past several months, The Fall of the House of Usher, which is now in post-production. We expect The Fall of the House of Usher to be released on Netflix sometime in 2023, which leaves the majority of the year open for Mike Flanagan to pursue his next project, whichever that will be.

If we assume filming for the second season of The Midnight Club takes place in 2023, then it’s more than likely we’ll see season 2 drop sometime in 2024.

Would you like to see a second season of The Midnight Club on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!