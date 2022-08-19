‘The Midnight Club’ Netflix Series: Everything Know So Far

Mike Flanagan’s next big Netflix project following Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House and Bly Manor will be an adaptation of the Christoper Pike novel, The Midnight Club. Here’s an up-to-date look at everything you need to know about The Midnight Club, including the plot, cast news, production updates, and the Netflix release date.

The Midnight Club is an upcoming Netflix Original teen-horror series from The Haunting creator Mike Flanagan. Based on the hit novel from Christopher Pike, The Midnight Club will be the fifth Netflix Original series for Flanagan.

Before we get into more on what we know about The Midnight Club season 1, here’s the first look we got provided at Netflix’s Geeked Week:

Leah Fong notably serves as writer, executive producer, and creator alongside Flanagan on this project. Fong has previously worked with Flanagan on The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Intrepid Pictures and Field House Productions are behind the production of the series.

The project was first announced back in May 2020 by Variety. Talking about the announcement, Flanagan said in a Tweet:

“I began brainstorming an adaptation of THE MIDNIGHT CLUB as a teenager, so this is a dream come true. It’s an honor to introduce a new generation of young horror fans to the world of Christopher Pike. Oh, and for you fellow Pike fans out there… the article is correct, we will be incorporating a lot of his books into the series. So whatever your favorite Pike book is, there’s a chance it’ll be part of the show.”

When is The Midnight Club Netflix release date?

Most of Flanagan’s series in the past have arrived around September/October time to headline Netflix’s Halloween slate. The Midnight Club also follows this trend.

At Netflix’s Geeked Week we got confirmation that the series will be debuting on October 7th, 2022.

What is the production status of The Midnight Club?

Official Production Status: Post-production (Last Updated: 09/24/2021)

Good news! The series is in the can as filming wrapped up on the series in early September 2021.

Principal photography was scheduled to begin in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on March 15th, 2021 and filming did indeed get underway on that date.

Flanagan Tweeted the clapper seen below alongside the caption: “And we’re off!”

Filming took place throughout the summer of 2021 with plenty of the cast posting Instagram stories and posts from their time off of the set.

Production was scheduled to end on September 7th and 8th according to production sources but the actual last day of filming occurred on September 10th, 2021.

Mike Flanagan posted a throwback picture on Instagram in the writer’s room with Julia Bicknell (who also worked on The Haunting of Bly Manor as a co-producer).

What’s the plot of The Midnight Club?

The series is based on one of many books by prolific author Christopher Pike. It’s one of the many stand-alone novels published by the author. Some of his other best-known titles include Remember Me, Weekend, Die Softly, Whisper of Death, and The Return.

The Midnight Club was released in 1994 and although the cover gives off the impression of a cheesy 90s young adult horror, the truth is something much deeper.

If you’ve never read the book before, here’s what the story is about:

“A group of terminally ill teenage patients resides at Rotterdam Home, and together they create the Midnight Club. They meet in secret at midnight to tell horror stories. Together the group forms a pact, that whoever dies first would make the effort to contact the rest of the Midnight Club members from beyond the grave.”

Who are the cast members of The Midnight Club?

The following cast members of The Midnight Club are returning collaborators of Mike Flanagan and set up in recurring roles for the new series:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Matt Biedel Midnight Mass TBA Annarah Cymone Caged TBA James Flanagan The Haunting of Hill House TBA Zach Gilford The Purge: Anarchy TBA Igby Rigney Blue Bloods TBA Samantha Sloyan Hush, Midnight Mass

Further cast members were announced throughout production including an additional 5 cast members announced in June 2021.

Heather Langenkamp will be one of the key characters in the series playing the role of Dr. White who notably is in charge of Rotterham Hospice.

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? TBA Adia Danger Love Story TBA Ruth Codd N/A TBA Aya Furukawa The Cabin in the Woods Dr. White Heather Langenkamp A Nightmare on Elm Street TBA Sauriyan Sapkota N/A TBA William Chris Sumpter Power TBA Iman Benson Alexa & Kati TBA Larsen Thompson Boléro TBA William B. Davis The X-Files TBA Crystal Balint The Bletchley Circle: San Francisco TBA Patricia Drake The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants

Who’s directing The Midnight Club

Mike Flanagan himself won’t be directing episodes for The Midnight Club which is usually something he does for all of his series.

Instead, Michael Fimognari is set to direct the episodes (and listed on IMDb as the cinematographer). His previous works include The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep and surprisingly, two movies in Netflix’s To All The Boys rom-com franchise.

Honored to announce the other filmmakers helming eps of THE MIDNIGHT CLUB. Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour, Axelle Carolyn, Viet Nguyen, Morgan Beggs, and my dear friend Michael Fimognari will all direct episodes. I'm grateful and lucky to collaborate with such terrific artists. — Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) June 13, 2021

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that The Midnight Club will have a total of ten episodes. Runtimes are yet to be confirmed, but we’d expect episodes to be between 45 and 60 minutes.

Finally, we want to lend our thanks to the excellent Twitter account Mike Flanagan Source (@flanagansource) who meticulously sifts through the web to find anything and everything Mike Flanagan. Props to them.

