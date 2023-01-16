‘The Perfect Couple’ Netflix Series: Filming Scheduled and What We Know So Far

As part of a very successful and lucrative deal with Netflix, 21 Laps Entertainment, the company behind such hit shows as Stranger Things and Shadow and Bone is developing yet another project, this time a limited series based on author Elin Hilderbrand’s The Perfect Couple novel.

Jenna Lamia (Good Girls, Resident Alien) will serve as showrunner and executive producer of The Perfect Couple. The book author Elin Hilderbrand is also on board the project as executive producer.

Also executive producing are 21 Laps Entertainment’s Shawn Levy (The Adam Project) and Josh Barry as well as Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady for The Jackal Group (Netflix’s Wednesday Addams, Elvis). Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Perfect Couple:

What’s the plot of The Perfect Couple?

As mentioned above, Netflix’s The Perfect Couple will adapt Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling 2018 book of the same name. Here’s the plot synopsis:

It’s Nantucket wedding season, also known as summer-the sight of a bride racing down Main Street is as common as the sun setting at Madaket Beach. The Otis-Winbury wedding promises to be an event to remember: the groom’s wealthy parents have spared no expense to host a lavish ceremony at their oceanfront estate. But it’s going to be memorable for all the wrong reasons after tragedy strikes: a body is discovered in Nantucket Harbor just hours before the ceremony-and everyone in the wedding party is suddenly a suspect. As Chief of Police Ed Kapenash interviews the bride, the groom, the groom’s famous mystery-novelist mother, and even a member of his own family, he discovers that every wedding is a minefield-and no couple is perfect.

Who is cast in The Perfect Couple?

As of November 2022, no cast members have been announced for Netflix’s The Perfect Couple. We’ll update you as soon as there is a new announcement.

What’s the production status of The Perfect Couple?

Official Production Status: Pre-Production (Last Updated: 16/01/2023)

Netflix’s The Perfect Couple is currently in pre-production, and some filming dates have been announced.

Currently, filming is scheduled to begin in early April 2023 and end in mid-June 2023. Filming will take place in Massachusetts, United States.

Filming dates are subject to change.

How many episodes will be in The Perfect Couple?

Netflix has confirmed that six one-hour episodes will be in The Perfect Couple limited series.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Perfect Couple?

We’d be lucky to see The Perfect Couple on Netflix before the end of 2023. An early 2024 release date is more realistic.

Will you be watching The Perfect Couple on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!