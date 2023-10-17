‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ Confirmed for Netflix Release

The sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins anime, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, will debut in Japan in October 2023. It has now been confirmed for an international Netflix debut, where it’ll be released as a Netflix Original.

The sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins manga, Four Knights of the Apocalypse, is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. The anime is produced by Telecom Animation Film, which is another studio change for the franchise as The Seven Deadly Sins was first animated by A-1 Pictures before eventually shifting to Studio Deen

If you include the third film of the franchise, Grudge of Edinburgh, which Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack animated, that makes a total of five different animation studios that have worked on the franchise.

What is the plot of Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

The story takes place several years after the events of The Seven Deadly Sins, and after the disbanding of Britannia’s most infamous team of Holy Knights. Percival, a young boy, learns of the prophecy of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, a group of warriors destined to destroy the world that he is fated to join. Targeted by the forces of Camelot, ruled by a darker King Arthur Pendragon, Percival sets out to find the other members of the Four Knights of the apocalypse. Joining him on his quest is Lancelot, a Liones knight and the son of Ban, the former Seven Deadly Sins holy knight of Greed.

Is Four Knights of the Apocalypse coming to Netflix?

In October 2023, Netflix’s social accounts confirmed that the new sequel series will be headed to Netflix.

The sequel to The Seven Deadly Sins is on its way! Join Percival in his journey against the Four Knights of the Apocalypse. Coming soon to Netflix ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/w9DevB3FEh — Netflix (@netflix) October 17, 2023

Ahead of the confirmation in October 2023, there was doubt that the series may not be coming to Netflix. Recently, Four Knights of the Apocalypse was featured at the Anime Japan 2023 event, where a new teaser trailer was released and cast members were revealed. However, despite Netflix also attending the event, the streamer made no mention of the anime series.

Netflix has been the home to The Seven Deadly Sins as a franchise for many years now. It began distributing the main season that ran for five seasons exclusively from 2015 globally and has subsequently picked up the exclusive rights to Cursed of Light in 2021 and Grudge of Edinburgh Parts 1 and 2, released in 2023. It also holds non-exclusive distribution rights to Prisoners of the Sky in the US.

In January 2023, it was announced that the anime adaptation of Four Knights of the Apocalypse would begin airing in Japan in October 2023 and it began streaming weekly from October 8th.

No Netflix release date has been confirmed yet. We’ll update this post once we know more.

