‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

Despite the end of The Seven Deadly Sins anime, the future of the franchise remains bright at Netflix. Coming soon is a two-part movie spin-off, ‘Grudge of Edinburgh’ with part 1 coming to Netflix in December 2022. Below we’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh.

With five seasons of anime on Netflix and two great spin-off movies, Prisoners of the Sky and Cursed by Light, there’s plenty of Seven Deadly Sins content for fans to digest. However, fans of the franchise will be delighted to know that Nakaba Suzuki is returning to write the story of the upcoming spin-off Grudge of Edinburgh.

According to reports The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh will be a two-part movie, with the first part confirmed to debut on Netflix in December 2022

Noriyuki Abe, the director of Prisoners of the Sky, will return as the “Supervising Director” of the movie, while Bob Shirahata serves as the director of the movie. Rintarou Ikeda will also be returning to write the script.

When is The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 1 coming to Netflix?

Thanks to the release of the teaser from Netflix’s “anime day” event in Japan, we knew that The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh is coming to Netflix in 2022.

For a while we’ve known that part 1 of Grudge of Edinburgh was coming to Netflix on December 20th, 2022, however, we’ve still been waiting for official confirmation from Netflix. Thanks to the release of the official trailer for the movie on the official Netflix YouTube channels we can now confirm the December 20th, 2022 release date is correct.

What is the plot of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh?

The story of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh will follow Tristan, the son of The Seven Deadly Sins protagonists Meliodas and Elizabeth.

Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way.

Who are the cast members of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh?

Three cast members have been confirmed as of yet, however, we would expect the original cast members of the anime series to return to reprise their roles.

Tristan is voiced by Japanese actress Mikako Komatsu, who is confirmed to be returning to reprise her role as the young prince of Liones.

Ayumu Murase will also lend his voice talents to the movie where he’ll be playing teenage Tristan.

Yûki Kaji has been confirmed to be voicing the role of Meliodas. He’s best known for his voice roles on Attack on Titan, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and Accel World.

Will The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh kick-start the story of The Four Knights of the Apocalypse?

No matter how many spin-off movies are released for The Seven Deadly Sins, the future of the franchise rests firmly in the hands of the spin-0ff sequel story The Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

The story of The Four Knights of the Apocalypse revolves around Percival, the son of the Camelot holy knight Ironside, who learns he is destined to become the Knight of Death of the Four Knights of the Apocalypse, an order of Holy Knights prophecized by King Arthur Pendragon that will bring destruction to the world.

We’re not sure if we’ll see any of Percival in the upcoming movie, however, the seeds may be sown to what lays ahead for Tristan, and how he’ll later appear in the story of The Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Who is behind the animation of the movie?

The elephant in the room is the upcoming movie will have a radically different animation from the anime series. Taking over from Studio Deen for the movies is the animation studios Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack.

Fans of the Seven Deadly Sins mobile game Grand Cross will be familiar with the work of Alfred Imageworks.

Are you excited for the release of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh on Netflix in 2022? Let us know in the comments below!