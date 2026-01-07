‘The Undertow’ Starring Jamie Dornan Will Finally Release in 2026 on Netflix

Netflix is still planning to release its English adaptation of Kristoffer Metcalfe’s Twin, titled The Undertow. Jamie Dornan and Mackenzie Davis are playing the lead roles, and after an omission from the 2025 UK slate list, we’ve not got confirmation we’ll finally see the show hit our screens in 2026. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about The Undertow.

The Undertow is an upcoming Netflix Original crime-noir series directed by Jeremy Lovering (In Fear) and written by the writing team Sarah Dollard (Doctor Who), Hanna Jameson (author of The Last), Scout Cripps (Little Racer), and Kam Odedra (Ackley Bridge). The series is based on Kristoffer Metcalfe’s Norwegian series Twin, which starred Game of Thrones star Kristofer Hivju.

Nira Park and Rachael Prior are the executive producers representing the production studio Complete Fiction. David Flynn and Paul Lee are the executive producers representing the production studio Wiip. Jeremy Lovering, Jamie Dornan, and Sarah Dollard are the remaining executive producers. Laura Richardson is credited as co-executive producer, and Donald Mackinnon is credited as a producer.

What is the plot of The Undertow?

The official synopsis for The Undertow remains:

“Suffocating in a loveless marriage to Adam, Nicola’s life takes a deadly turn when Adam’s long-estranged identical twin brother Lee comes crashing back into her life, and their tangled romantic past threatens to destroy the present. When a split-second decision and a terrible accident leaves Adam dead, Nicola acts to protect her children. Bonded by cruel fate and a long-burning love, Nicola and Lee make a pact. With Lee assuming Adam’s identity, their hope is that the police investigation will conclude that free-spirited Lee died instead of his buttoned-up brother. Over the course of one week, Lee and Nicola struggle to maintain the secrets and lies. And though they can’t ignore their feelings for each other, they both know they’re living on borrowed time.”

Who are the cast members of The Undertow?

Jamie Dornan has been confirmed as the series lead and will play the roles of twins Adam and Lee. Dornan, known for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades franchise, has appeared in a few Netflix productions, including Heart of Stone, The Siege of Jadotville, and the former exclusive series The Fall.

Mackenzie Davis will play the role of Adam’s wife, Nicola. The actress has starred in several prominent sci-fi films and shows, including Blade Runner 2049, Terminator: Dark Fate, Love, Death & Robots, and the Black Mirror episode “San Junipero.” Davis is also starring in Netflix’s untitled Sea Monster series set in Newfoundland, Canada.

Iain de Caestecker has been cast as Marty Munro. He is best known for his roles in The Winter King, The Control Room, and several seasons of Agents of SHIELD.

Gary Lewis has also been cast as Keith. He is best known for his roles as the father in Billy Elliot and as McGloin in Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York.

The remainder of the cast is as follows:

Thalia Dudek (The Running Man) as Kai

(The Running Man) as Kai Noof Ousellam (Leave to Remain, Andor) as Daniel

(Leave to Remain, Andor) as Daniel Claire Brown (Andor) as Claire.

(Andor) as Claire. Louise Burke (The People We Hate at the Wedding).

(The People We Hate at the Wedding). Saskia Ashdown (Shetland, Washington Black) as Emma

(Shetland, Washington Black) as Emma Jayne McKenna (Grace, Shetland) as Margaret Ross

(Grace, Shetland) as Margaret Ross Jess Chanliau (The Franchise, The Diplomat) as Camille

(The Franchise, The Diplomat) as Camille Melissa Kate Steven as Rebecca

as Rebecca Jenny Lee (Counsel, Dinosaur) as Jean

(Counsel, Dinosaur) as Jean Darya Maria (Payback) as Ruby

(Payback) as Ruby Mabel Strachan (The Ridge) as Sophie Munro.

(The Ridge) as Sophie Munro. Amy Louise Walker (Miss Pirie and Miss Woods) as Jess

(Miss Pirie and Miss Woods) as Jess Dawn Sievewright (Vigil) as Lauren Fraser

(Vigil) as Lauren Fraser Peter F Gardiner (Down Cemetery Road) as Andrew McMullin

(Down Cemetery Road) as Andrew McMullin Kieran Moloney (The Ick) as Liam

(The Ick) as Liam Géraldine Chevalley (A Spy Among Friends) as Nurse

(A Spy Among Friends) as Nurse James Watson (Perfect Sense)

(Perfect Sense) Claire Keppie (The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford) as Sandra Salmon

(The Fall of Sir Douglas Weatherford) as Sandra Salmon Hannah Visocchi (Dog Squad) as Steph

(Dog Squad) as Steph Issy MacDonald (Sisters) as Caitlin

(Sisters) as Caitlin Anthony Bradley (Because We Are Too Many) as Bradley

(Because We Are Too Many) as Bradley Natasha Reid (Sealgair)

What is the production status of The Undertow?

Development Filming Scheduled Filming Ongoing Post-Production

Filming for the series took place in May 2024, in the Scottish Highlands and the islands of Sutherland and the Isle of Mull.

The Undertow was originally expected to be part of Netflix’s 2025 UK content lineup. However, it is one of several titles omitted from the UK slate, and even in the most recent September update, the series is still not listed for a 2025 release. Thankfully, as part of Next on Netflix 2026, Netflix UK confirmed the title would be released in 2026!

What is the episode count?

The Undertow will have a total of 7 episodes.

Are you looking forward to watching The Undertow on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!