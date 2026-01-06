Third and Final Street Flow (Banlieusards 3) Movie Sets Netflix Release Date & Reveals First Looks

Netflix has no shortage of French urban thriller projects, and today they announced the release of the third and final movie in the Banlieusards/Street Flow series, the brainchild of rap veteran Kéry James and director Leïla Sy. Here is everything we know.

Coming on the heels of the first Street Flow (released in 2019) and the second movie (released in 2023), the third and confirmed final entry in the saga will be released on March 4th, 2026, on Netflix globally.

French veteran rapper Kéry James finalizes his project, which he also wrote on his own again, and director Leïla Sy will return behind the lens to cement a decade-long collaboration with James on his own music videos as well as several high-profile rap artists such as Black M and Heuss L’Enfoiré.

The official logline reads as follows :

In this final chapter of the STREET FLOW trilogy, life continues to be about choices for the three brothers. Noumouké reaches a milestone in his music career, but street influences threaten to pull him irreversibly off course. Demba builds a new life with Djenaba, but his past decisions catch up with him. Soulaymaan develops his career as a lawyer and finds love again, but as municipal elections approach, his commitment to the residents of his neighborhood comes into question. The choices the three brothers make will determine not only their personal futures but also the fate of their entire family. Will they make the right decisions?

The movie was shot last spring and summer in the same neighborhoods as the first two, including Bois-L’Abbé, Champigny-sur-Marne (Val-de-Marne), with a few additional sequences shot in Annecy. It is expected to focus on Dembé, the eldest brother in the family played by Kéry James. Jammeh Diangana and Bakary Diombera return as Soulaymaan and Noumouké. It is also expected to comment on the trajectory of a family determined to keep their heads up high through trials, tribulations and setbacks, and tie up loose ends of the cliffhanger ending of the previous movie. The movie was also confirmed last summer by Netflix with the tagline “Three brothers. Three movies.”

Cherine Ghemri, Foued Nabba, Chloé Jouannet, Aïssa Moments, and Mahamadou Coulibaly round out the cast, with the movie carrying a runtime of 1 hour and 50 minutes.

A few photos have been released by Netflix on their social media profiles, and Kéry James is expected to talk further about his signature project in the weeks leading up to release, as he did with the first two movies.

Are you excited to witness the conclusion to the Banlieusards/Street Flow trilogy?