New Releases on Netflix & Top 10 Movies & Series: September 27th, 2023

Happy Wednesday – welcome along to your first daily roundup of what's now streaming on Netflix with all the new movies, series and games added over the past few days.

In case you missed it, Netflix just unveiled its slate for October 2023, which we’ve compiled with some titles you won’t see listed anywhere else. Still to come for the rest of the week includes the brand new Benicio del Toro movie Reptile, season 4 of Demon Slayer, and the new season of Power Rangers.

Best New Movies and Series Added So Far This Week

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Short, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Wes Anderson

Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Rupert Friend, Ralph Fiennes

Writer: Wes Anderson, Roald Dahl

Runtime: 37 min

Wes Anderson has come to Netflix. In this first short of four, you’ll see the classic short story from Roald Dahl brought to the big screen, telling the story of Henry Sugar, who can see through objects and predict the future with the help of a stolen book.

The movie has already been reviewed by some of the major critics thanks to it premiering at various festivals in recent weeks. RogerEbert.com gave it a perfect score, concluding:

“It’s disarming and lovely to see a spiritual growth parable rendered in Anderson’s jewel-box style. His delivery here is not willfully eccentric but gorgeously centered. Form underscores content in “Henry Sugar” in a most delightful way.”

As we said, this is the first of several Roald Dahl shorts from Wes Anderson hitting Netflix over the next few days. Coming up tomorrow is The Swan with Rupert Friend, Asa Jennings, and Ralph Fiennes starring.

Storyteller

A couple of games have been added to Netflix this week, and Storyteller may quickly become our favorite of the 70+ roster Netflix has now built up.

Coming from Daniel Benmergui and Annapurna Interactive, the game has you dragging characters on a page to tell stories and solve puzzles. It’s an inventive set of mechanics and looks absolutely gorgeous on mobile devices. Give this one a spin.

The Machine (2023)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Comedy

Director: Peter Atencio

Cast: Bert Kreischer, Mark Hamill, Jimmy Tatro

Writer: Bert Kreischer, Kevin Biegel, Scotty Landes

Runtime: 112 min / 1h 52m

Given the top 10s, the chances are you’ve already caught The Machine on Netflix, given it’s shot straight to the top of the charts since its arrival on Saturday, but just in case you haven’t, here’s the pitch.

Coming to Netflix from the Sony first window deal, this action comedy expands on a famous Bert Kresischer stand-up bit and sees him traveling (often half-naked) to Russia to settle old scores.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (September 23rd to 27th)

9 New Movies Added

Chappelle’s Home Team – Luenell: Town Business (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – Fasten your seatbelts as Luenell sounds off on bad seatmates, first-class feuds, sockless babies and more travel mishaps in this brash stand-up special.

– TV-MA – English – Fasten your seatbelts as Luenell sounds off on bad seatmates, first-class feuds, sockless babies and more travel mishaps in this brash stand-up special. Forgotten Love (2023) – TV-14 – Polish – A once-respected surgeon who’s lost his family and his memory gets a chance at redemption when he reconnects with someone from his forgotten past.

– TV-14 – Polish – A once-respected surgeon who’s lost his family and his memory gets a chance at redemption when he reconnects with someone from his forgotten past. Gandeevadhari Arjuna (2023) – TV-MA – Telugu – An exceptional special agent must thwart a potential attack on a top-level government official at a global summit on climate change.

– TV-MA – Telugu – An exceptional special agent must thwart a potential attack on a top-level government official at a global summit on climate change. Kambili: The Whole 30 Yards (2020) – TV-14 – English – Determined to marry before she turns 30, a woman tries to change her impulsive ways and do whatever it takes to win back the boyfriend who left her.

– TV-14 – English – Determined to marry before she turns 30, a woman tries to change her impulsive ways and do whatever it takes to win back the boyfriend who left her. Overhaul (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Portuguese – When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves.

– TV-MA – Portuguese – When truck racer Roger loses everything, he receives a tempting but dangerous offer: to work as the getaway driver for a gang of thieves. RDX (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam – After going their separate ways years ago, three skilled martial artists reunite when a common enemy pursues a vendetta against them.

– TV-MA – Malayalam – After going their separate ways years ago, three skilled martial artists reunite when a common enemy pursues a vendetta against them. Street Flow 2 (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French – Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb.

– TV-MA – French – Struggling to overcome cycles of betrayal, revenge and violence, the Traoré brothers continue to fight for a brighter future in a seedy Paris suburb. The Machine (2023) – R – English – A debauched college trip haunts a washed-up comedian decades later when a Russian mobster with a vendetta kidnaps him and his crotchety father.

– R – English – A debauched college trip haunts a washed-up comedian decades later when a Russian mobster with a vendetta kidnaps him and his crotchety father. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023) Netflix Original – PG – English – From Wes Anderson comes an adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved story about a rich man who sets out to master an extraordinary skill to cheat at gambling.

5 New TV Series Added

Encounters (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Mass UFO sightings from the last 50 years fuel a global mystery in this docuseries featuring eyewitness accounts, expert interviews and new evidence.

– TV-14 – English – Mass UFO sightings from the last 50 years fuel a global mystery in this docuseries featuring eyewitness accounts, expert interviews and new evidence. Little Baby Bum: Music Time (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-Y – English – Come join the fun at the magical Music Time preschool, where every day is an adventure filled with kid-friendly songs — and lots of learning!

– TV-Y – English – Come join the fun at the magical Music Time preschool, where every day is an adventure filled with kid-friendly songs — and lots of learning! The Devil’s Plan (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean – 12 contestants face off in games of wit, strategy and wisdom over 6 nights and 7 days. Who will be crowned the ultimate victor?

– TV-14 – Korean – 12 contestants face off in games of wit, strategy and wisdom over 6 nights and 7 days. Who will be crowned the ultimate victor? Vasco Rossi: Living It (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Italian – Italy’s most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades.

– TV-MA – Italian – Italy’s most beloved rock star Vasco Rossi grants unprecedented access to intimate details of his personal life and successful career over the decades. Who Killed Jill Dando? (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Revisit the shocking 1999 murder of beloved TV presenter Jill Dando, which continues to mystify experts and the public, in this in-depth documentary.

2 New Games Added to Netflix

Available on both iOS and Android

Netflix Stories: Love is Blind – A new season of “Love Is Blind” is in flight! It’s your turn to find love, romance and drama in the pods. Customize your character, choose your story and take a shot at true love in this interactive story game based on the hit series.

– A new season of “Love Is Blind” is in flight! It’s your turn to find love, romance and drama in the pods. Customize your character, choose your story and take a shot at true love in this interactive story game based on the hit series. Storyteller

Netflix Top 10 Movies & Series for September 27th

# TV Shows Movies 1 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal The Machine 2 Love Is Blind Spy Kids: Armageddon 3 Who Killed Jill Dando? The Black Book 4 Sex Education The Foreigner 5 Virgin River Love at First Sight 6 Liebes Kind The Wolf of Wall Street 7 The Pacific Despicable Me 2 8 Kountry Wayne: A Woman’s Prayer Jaane Jaan 9 Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons Woody Woodpecker 10 One Piece The Boss Baby

