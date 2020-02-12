To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Netflix Soundtrack List

The sequel to the wildly successful Netflix movie, To All The Boys has arrived on Netflix globally and once again features a packed soundtrack. Here’s the complete song list for the sequel of To All The Boys.

As with the first movies soundtrack, there’s a mix of pop and romantic music to fit the pace and style of the movie.

The second movie continues Lara Jean’s story with Peter being her girlfriend but will everything be perfect? Apparently not as an old crush re-emerges.

Songs Featured in Trailers

I Like Me Better – Lauv

Nobody Compares to You – Gryffin & Katie Pearlman

Full Soundtrack List Movie

Then He Kissed Me – The Crystals

Midnight Sun – OTR and Ukiyo

I Can’t Believe – CYN

Open Tales – Bora York

lift me from the ground – San Holo featuring Sofie Winterson

Tal Uno – Barrie

You’re Mine – Lola Marsh

Lovers – Anna of the North

Midway – Bad Bad Hats

Clovers – Barrie

Way Back In – Ages and Ages

Purple Hat – Sofi Tukker

Psychic Reader – Bad Bad Hats

Ages of Consent – Cayetana

Ocean Eyes – Umaiyahl Nageswaran, Andee Fletcher

I Want It That Way – Cole Bunch (originally performed by Backstreet Boys)

Talk With Your Hand – Bad Bad Hats

Candy – Bad Child & Ryan Chambers

Heartbeat – Marks

It Hurts – Bad Bad Hats

G O O D – Erin McCarley

Kill This Love – BLACKPINK

Moral of the Story – Ashe

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Nina Nesbitt

Alewife – Clairo

Crashing – ILLENIUM featuring Bahari

You Should Be Dancing – The New Respects

As I’ll Ever Be – Chaz Cardigan

Something Like This – Gordi

About Love – MARINA

Honest – Hanne Mjoen

Better By Myself – Hey Violet

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Spotify Soundtrack

In case you’re wanting to save the songs featured in To All The Boys second movie, we’ve put together a playlist with every song featured (where available).

Did you enjoy the soundtrack to To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You? Let us know in the comments and if we missed a song also let us know.