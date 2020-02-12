To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Netflix Soundtrack List

The sequel to the wildly successful Netflix movie, To All The Boys has arrived on Netflix globally and once again features a packed soundtrack. Here’s the complete song list for the sequel of To All The Boys.
As with the first movies soundtrack, there’s a mix of pop and romantic music to fit the pace and style of the movie.
The second movie continues Lara Jean’s story with Peter being her girlfriend but will everything be perfect? Apparently not as an old crush re-emerges.
Songs Featured in Trailers
- I Like Me Better – Lauv
- Nobody Compares to You – Gryffin & Katie Pearlman
Full Soundtrack List Movie
- Then He Kissed Me – The Crystals
- Midnight Sun – OTR and Ukiyo
- I Can’t Believe – CYN
- Open Tales – Bora York
- lift me from the ground – San Holo featuring Sofie Winterson
- Tal Uno – Barrie
- You’re Mine – Lola Marsh
- Lovers – Anna of the North
- Midway – Bad Bad Hats
- Clovers – Barrie
- Way Back In – Ages and Ages
- Purple Hat – Sofi Tukker
- Psychic Reader – Bad Bad Hats
- Ages of Consent – Cayetana
- Ocean Eyes – Umaiyahl Nageswaran, Andee Fletcher
- I Want It That Way – Cole Bunch (originally performed by Backstreet Boys)
- Talk With Your Hand – Bad Bad Hats
- Candy – Bad Child & Ryan Chambers
- Heartbeat – Marks
- It Hurts – Bad Bad Hats
- G O O D – Erin McCarley
- Kill This Love – BLACKPINK
- Moral of the Story – Ashe
- Girls Just Wanna Have Fun – Nina Nesbitt
- Alewife – Clairo
- Crashing – ILLENIUM featuring Bahari
- You Should Be Dancing – The New Respects
- As I’ll Ever Be – Chaz Cardigan
- Something Like This – Gordi
- About Love – MARINA
- Honest – Hanne Mjoen
- Better By Myself – Hey Violet
To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You Spotify Soundtrack
In case you’re wanting to save the songs featured in To All The Boys second movie, we’ve put together a playlist with every song featured (where available).
Did you enjoy the soundtrack to To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You? Let us know in the comments and if we missed a song also let us know.