‘Uncoupled’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

After successfully partnering up in Emily in Paris, Netflix and Darren Star are uniting again for the romantic-comedy series Uncoupled. Uncoupled follows the life of Michael, whose 17-year marriage comes crashing down when his husband blindsides him by walking out the door.

Multiple Emmy winner Jeffrey Richman, known for his work on Modern Family and Frasier is the co-creator of the series along with Star, who is also an Emmy winner for Sex and the City. Both expressed their excitement on partnering with the streamer for this new series that is important on a personal level as well:

“We couldn’t hope for a more perfect home for Uncoupled than Netflix. A romantic comedy with a gay leading man; it is a passion project for us that feels both personal and universal.”

The series will have eight episodes for Season 1 and be produced by MTV entertainment along with Netflix. Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns of Jax Media will executive produce alongside Star and Richman. Tracey Pakosta, Netflix’s VP of original comedy series also said in a statement:

“We are excited to be partnering with Darren on another exciting new series. Both Darren and Jeffrey have continuously permeated the zeitgeist by creating characters and stories that resonate with audiences around the world.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Uncoupled:

What’s the plot of Uncoupled?

Netflix’s Uncoupled centers on Michael, who thought his life was perfect until his husband of 17 years blindsided him by walking out the door. Overnight, Michael must confront two nightmares – losing what he thought was his soulmate and suddenly finding himself a single gay man in his mid-40s in New York City.

Who is cast in Uncoupled?

No cast has been announced for the series as of yet.

What’s the production status of Uncoupled?

Darren Star is currently busy with the production of Season 2 of the Netflix hit Emily in Paris, which is expected to wrap late summer. No production dates are available yet for Uncoupled, but we expect to learn more in the coming months.

When will Uncoupled be released on Netflix?

No dates are known for Netflix’s Uncoupled, but the series is expected to drop on Netflix sometime in 2022.