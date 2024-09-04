‘Uprising’ Netflix Korean War Drama: Filming Over & What We Know So Far

An all-star cast leads the lineup of Netflix’s exciting new historical war drama, Uprising. Set during the Japanese invasion of Joseon Korea at the end of the 16th Century, the film could be one of Netflix’s most ambitious projects. Here’s everything we know so far about Uprising on Netflix.

Upring (formerly titled War and Revolt) is an upcoming South Korean historical war drama directed by Kim Sang Man and written by Shin Chul. Moho Film is the production studio behind the film, with Park Chan Wook as the executive producer.

What is the plot of Uprising?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Uprising:

“Set in the Joseon era during a tumultuous time in the aftermath of war, take a journey through the lives of two childhood friends-turned-adversaries: Cheon Yeong, a slave with remarkable martial prowess; and Jong Ryeo, Cheon Yeng’s master and scion of Joseon’s most influential military family. “

What is the Imjin War?

The Imjin War refers to the invasion of Joseon Korea by Japanese forces led by daimyõ Toyotomi Hideyoshi between 1592 and 1598.

The six-year conflict resulted in the deaths of over one million Korean civilians and military personnel, including the death of 20,000 Chinese soldiers sent to defend Korea by the Ming Dynasty. Over one hundred thousand Japanese soldiers were killed in the conflict.

Japan’s invading force included over 300,00 soldiers and was the largest invading force in Naval history. It wouldn’t be until over 350 years later that the size and scale of the invasion were exceeded by the Allied invasion of Normandy in 1944.

Who are the cast members of Uprising?

There are confirmed leads for Uprising.

Park Jung Min plays the role of Jong Ryeo. Fans of the Netflix series Hellbound will recognize Jung Min for his role as Bae Young Jae.

Kang Dong Won plays the role of Cheon Young. It will be a Netflix debut for the actor, who starred in movies such as Peninsula, Broker, and 1987: When the Day Comes.

Cha Seung Won plays the role of King Seon Jo. Netflix subscribers will be familiar with some of Seung Won’s work on the streaming service. He has starred in movies such as Night In Paradise, Believer, and the upcoming Believer 2. He also starred in the K-dramas series Our Blues, and A Korean Odyssey.

Kim Shin Rok plays the role of Beom Dong. The actress played the supporting role of Park Jung Ja in Hellbound and will return in season 2 as one of the leads. She’ll also be starring in the upcoming second season of Sweet Home.

Jin Seon Kyu plays the role of Kim Ja Ryung. He has been seen in guest and supporting roles across multiple Netflix K-dramas such as King the Land, The Uncanny Counter 2, Behind Every Star, Vincenzo, and Kindom.

Jung Sung Il plays the role of Genshin. Fans of the viral sensation The Glory will recognize Sung Il for playing the lead role of Ha Do Young. He also starred in Our Blues.

What is the production status of Uprising?

Official Production Status: Post-Production (Last Updated: 13/11/2023)

Filming reportedly began in South Korea in Early June 2023 and ended by Early November 2023.

When will Uprising be on Netflix?

Uprising is due to premiere at the Busan International Film Festival on October 2nd, 2024. Once the film has been shown at the film festival, we expect to see a release date on Netflix for sometime in October or November 2024.

Are you looking forward to watching Uprising on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!