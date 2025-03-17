‘Wednesday’ Season 2 To Feature Young Wednesday and Will Have A Slasher Episode

News surrounding the second season of Wednesday is starting to heat up! We’ve got our full preview of season 2 here, but we wanted to drop some recent tidbits we’ve learned from recent interviews and from a tip we got over the weekend, too!

A call sheet shared with What’s on Netflix lists a few new characters, including one called “Young Wednesday.” That’s being played by the young 6-year-old Irish actress Emily Ring and the casting team have nailed this one (see photo below). The sheet also lists Wednesday’s double, Lola Blue-Ryan as well as a few other cast members. The sheet also contains a new role called Gerald, played by George Nhat Hoang Pham.

We don’t quite know how extensive her appearance will be throughout season 2, as we’re told that she’s listed on various sheets as a “Special Extra.” It could be a small cameo role, part of a flashback scene, or something more significant. We’ll have to wait and see.

The tidbit comes after a flurry of news regarding Wednesday over the weekend, primarily because Jenna Ortega is currently touring news outlets promoting her new A24 movie Death of a Unicorn due out later in March 2025.

As we’ve already covered, Collider covered the status of seasons 2 and 3 by asking Ortega point blank about the status of the future beyond the season, who said that early development had begun, but there had been no official greenlight. That’s the equivalent of what we’d heard (more or less), with rumors having started about a third-season commission as early as August 2024 with a new codename. Rumors are that the series will have a Fall 2025 production start in Ireland.

Ortega also spoke more on season 2 saying, ” I can say that visually, I think we have some of the most fun we’ve ever had. It’s crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there was a frame of Pugsley rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head, and that’s all I can say. It reminds me so much of Full Metal Jacket. It’s insane. So bizarre. I just feel like there’s a lot of scenes and frames, and there’s a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references. So everything about it, I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice.”

Seperately, Ortega spoke with Entertainment Tonight, who was asked if there’s a big dance for season 2. “There’s definitely dances in the show,” and although prodded, wouldn’t let slip anything regarding Lady Gaga’s role in the upcoming season. “Let her be incredible and amazing. She’s great in the show, and I don’t think she’s what people expect her to be.”

Access Hollywood had a similar question to which Ortega responded, “I love working with Gaga she is I’ve had the pleasure of seeing her a couple of times now, and she’s only ever been unbelievably sweet and just precious,s and it’s insane to see someone with such a bold persona and just bursting with this incredible unachievable talent for most and then to also be able to have like hear them say cut you know Tim Burton saying cut and just having a normal conversation about what you had for breakfast it’s super strange. I’m incredibly grateful.”

No word on release date although our understanding is that the series continues to be eying a September 2025 return.

MVW Talent Agency in Ireland reps Emily Ring.

Are you excited for season 2 of Wednesday? Let us know in the comments.