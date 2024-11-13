Netflix News Wednesday

Lady Gaga Joins the Cast of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Netflix

Pop artist and actress Lady Gaga has been confirmed to have joined the cast of Wednesday season 2.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Lady Gaga Joins Cast Of Wednesday Season Netflix

Picture: Lady Gaga (left) and Jenna Ortega in Wednesday (right)

After a sped-up version of her song “Bloody Mary” became a viral sensation on TikTok when it was paired with the footage of Jenna Ortega dancing on Wednesday, it’s come full circle as Lady Gaga has joined the cast of the second season of Wednesday.

Lady Gaga, the thirteen-time Grammy Award-winning artist and Academy Award winner, has entertained fans for years with her music. This soon transitioned to the screen, where Gaga was seen periodically on television shows and movies.

Most notably, Gaga starred alongside Bradley Cooper in his adaptation of A Star Is Born, where her song Shallow won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. She also starred in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and, most recently, in Joker: Folie à Deux as Harleen Quinzel.

Lady Gaga Oscar

Picture: Lady Gaga celebrating her Academy Award win at the 91st Academy Awards – Getty Images

The scale of her role on Wednesday is unknown and has been kept under wraps for now. The irony of her starring in the series is not lost on those who saw Jenna Ortega’s dance on Wednesday go viral alongside a sped-up version of Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary.”

Lady Gaga joins Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, and Steve Buscemi, who have also been cast in the second season.

Other new faces we’ll also see in the second season are Philip Philmar (The Witcher), Tedroy Newell (Bridgerton), Jackie Pulford (The Great Pause), and Shaq B. Grant (Gangs of London).

Wednesday Season Production Begins

Wednesday. (L to R) Georgie Farmer, Victor Dorobantu, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nayo, Joy Sunday, Owen Painter, Emma Myers, Billie Piper, Jenna Ortega, Evie Templeton, Luis Guzmán, Isaac Ordonez, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Alfred Gough, Noah Taylor, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Steve Buscemi, Moosa Mostafa, Hunter Doohan on the set of Wednesday season 2. Cr. Helen Sloan/Netflix © 2024

Filming for Wednesday season 2 has been ongoing since April 2024 and is expected to be released on Netflix sometime in 2025.

You can find a full, in-depth preview of Wednesday’s second season here.

Are you excited to watch the second season of Wednesday on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

More on Wednesday


All Tags:

Newest Articles - Netflix News

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Netflix Release Date Confirmed — All Episodes To Drop At Once Article Teaser Photo

'The Night Agent' Season 2 Netflix Release Date Confirmed — All Episodes To Drop At Once
What to Expect From 'Arcane' Season 2 Act 2 on Netflix? Article Teaser Photo

What to Expect From 'Arcane' Season 2 Act 2 on Netflix?
'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 2 Netflix Release Date Estimate & What We Know So Far
'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4: Will Netflix Renew & Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'The Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4: Will Netflix Renew & Everything We Know So Far