Lady Gaga Joins the Cast of ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Netflix

After a sped-up version of her song “Bloody Mary” became a viral sensation on TikTok when it was paired with the footage of Jenna Ortega dancing on Wednesday, it’s come full circle as Lady Gaga has joined the cast of the second season of Wednesday.

Lady Gaga, the thirteen-time Grammy Award-winning artist and Academy Award winner, has entertained fans for years with her music. This soon transitioned to the screen, where Gaga was seen periodically on television shows and movies.

Most notably, Gaga starred alongside Bradley Cooper in his adaptation of A Star Is Born, where her song Shallow won the Academy Award for Best Original Song. She also starred in Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci and, most recently, in Joker: Folie à Deux as Harleen Quinzel.

The scale of her role on Wednesday is unknown and has been kept under wraps for now. The irony of her starring in the series is not lost on those who saw Jenna Ortega’s dance on Wednesday go viral alongside a sped-up version of Gaga’s song “Bloody Mary.”

Lady Gaga joins Billie Piper, Thandiwe Newton, and Steve Buscemi, who have also been cast in the second season.

Other new faces we’ll also see in the second season are Philip Philmar (The Witcher), Tedroy Newell (Bridgerton), Jackie Pulford (The Great Pause), and Shaq B. Grant (Gangs of London).

Filming for Wednesday season 2 has been ongoing since April 2024 and is expected to be released on Netflix sometime in 2025.

