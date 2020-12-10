What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: December 10th, 2020

If you’re not a fan of non-English titles, you may want to head back to some of our other daily roundups as both December 9th and December 10th are dominated by titles from around the world. Here’s a recap of the 13 new titles now streaming on Netflix.

Don’t worry about the rather lackluster list of international additions though, there’s still plenty to look forward to later in the month on Netflix.

Let’s now take a gander at what’s new on Netflix:

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) N

Genre: Sci-fi, Japanese

Cast: Kento Yamazaki, Tao Tsuchiya, Nijiro Murakami, Yuki Morinaga, Keita Machida, Ayaka Miyoshi

Netflix doesn’t have a huge foothold in the J-Drama genre (at least compared to K-dramas anyway) and Alice in Borderland is one of the most significant Netflix has produced to date.

The fantasy thriller based on the manga follows a group of teens who are teleported to a parallel world where they take part in a survival game.

The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1)

Genre: Documentary

Yesterday, Netflix released a brand new hospital docu-series which is a collaboration between Netflix and the BBC documentaries team.

In the four-episode series, you’ll travel around the world looking at some of the world’s top surgeons and how they approach their day-to-day lives.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for December 10th, 2020

6 New Movies Added Today

Funny Boy (2020)

Just The Way You Are (2015)

Kalel, 15 (2019)

Rose Island (2020)

She’s the One (2013)

The Panti Sisters (2019)

7 New TV Series Added Today

Alice in Borderland (Season 1) Netflix Original

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love (Christmas Special) Netflix Original

Futmalls.com (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Masameer Classics (Season 4)

Once Upon a Time (Season 1)

The Big Show Show (Christmas Special) Netflix Original

The Surgeon’s Cut (Season 1) Netflix Original

Top 10 Movies & TV Series on Netflix for December 10th, 2020

You may spot an error in our chart below given that Manhunt: Deadly Games is sitting in the wrong column. We’re not sure why that’s the case (ask Netflix).

Ava remains at the top of the movie chart while Selena, despite plenty of criticism, is still standing strong at the top of the TV chart.

# Movies TV Series 1 Ava Selena: The Series 2 Triple 9 Big Mouth 3 Manhunt: Deadly Games Virgin River 4 How the Grinch Stole Christmas The Queen’s Gambit 5 Peppermint Cocomelon 6 The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two The Crown 7 Marauders Mr. Iglesias 8 Little Nicky The Big Show Show 9 The Christmas Chronicles The Office 10 Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.