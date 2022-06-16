When will ‘Derry Girls’ Season 3 be on Netflix?

Derry Girls has just wrapped up its third and final season on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom and will be coming to Netflix around the globe (including the UK) but not for a while longer. No official release date has been announced yet for Netflix but we can give an accurate prediction based on when previous seasons were added.

The comedy series, written by Lisa McGee has become a fan favorite over the years following a group of girls (and James) growing up during the troubles in Northern Ireland. The series first debuted on our screens over four years ago in January 2018. Netflix acquired the international rights exclusively in late 2018 where it hosts the show under the Netflix Original umbrella.

For those who don’t know, Derry Girls season 3 is the final season of the show and while the creators didn’t shut the door for the characters coming back ever, it’s certainly the end for the foreseeable future.

Here’s how creator Lisa McGee remarked on the end of the show:

“It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series. Derry Girls is a coming of age story; following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly… start to become adults, while around them the place they call home starts to change too and Northern Ireland enters a new more hopeful phase – which was a small, magical window of time. Derry Girls is a love letter to the place I come from and the people who shaped me. It has been an honour to write it and I will be forever proud of everything it’s achieved. I’d like to thank the people of Derry and Northern Ireland for getting behind us. Thanks also to the team behind the series, the incredible Hat Trick productions and a special thanks to Channel 4 – the channel grew up watching; the channel that made me want to write comedy and the only channel that could have made our show. Who knows if Erin, Clare, Orla, Michelle and James will return in some other guise someday, but for now! this is it for us and we’re excited to start filming this series with our incredible cast and crew to hopefully take our loyal fans on one last adventure.”

Season 3, consisting of 7 episodes, aired between April 12th and May 18th, 2022.

Derry Girls Season 3 Should be on Netflix Before End of 2022

Based on the fact that it took 115 days between the finale air date and Netflix release date for season 2 of Derry Girls, we should be seeing the final season added before the end of 2022 based on that trend.

If it matches that 115-day delay, we’d see the show released on Netflix in September 2022. Of course, we’re still waiting to hear officially about when the fourth season will drop on Netflix around the globe.

Derry Girls Season 3 Won’t be on Netflix UK for a Few Years

Finally, Netflix UK will be the last to receive the series but even then, it’s unclear when that’ll be. We did see season 2 temporarily added to Netflix UK in July 2020 but was quickly removed just a few days after.

Once we get an actual firm release date for season 2, we’ll be able to accurately predict when season 3 will drop but given the current trend, it may not be for several years.

We’ll keep you posted on when we get more on the release date for season 3 of Derry Girls on Netflix.