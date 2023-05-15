Rick and Morty has long since wrapped its most recent sixth season in the US and is slowly hitting Netflix in most regions. Here’s when we’re currently expecting or have been confirmed to be getting Rick and Morty season 6 on Netflix.

The hit animated series Rick and Morty from AdultSwim has now been a staple on our screens for ten years, first debuting in 2013. As you well know, the series has you following Morty and his Grandpa Rick going on otherworldly adventures.

Rick and Morty got a huge upfront order of 70 episodes back in 2018, with this new season likely leaving 50 after season 6 ends, although we know it’s currently renewed at least through to season 10 despite recent turmoils with one of the show’s creators.

Article Continues Below...

At one point, Netflix carried the global licensing rights to Rick and Morty, excluding the United States. Still, with the rollout of HBO Max and no doubt other factors, the show has since been removed from Netflix in certain regions and only remains on at least 17 Netflix regions. As we covered, several regions lost the show in August 2022 as the license came up for renewal.

Will Rick and Morty season 6 be on Netflix US?

As per all previous seasons, we’re not expecting Rick and Morty to ever be on Netflix in the US. That’s because it’s exclusive to AdultSwim and only streaming on Hulu and HBO Max.

Although Warner Bros. Discovery has signaled it may license more titles to Netflix and others going forward, there’s no indication Rick and Morty will be among that roster.

If you’re looking for some Rick and Morty alternatives, we picked out several shows on Netflix late last year.

When will Rick and Morty season 6 be on Netflix UK?

Netflix UK gets new episodes of Rick and Morty, but only after they’ve debuted and had an exclusive window on Channel 4.

Season 5 aired on E4 in the UK in June 2021 before heading to Netflix UK in March 2022. That meant that Channel 4 had an exclusive window of 6 months.

As we predicted, Rick and Morty season 6 would be released sometime in Summer 2023, and we’ve now got confirmation that it’ll be coming in full on June 12th, 2023.

When will Rick and Morty season 6 be on Netflix in other regions?

Netflix Netherlands, Australia, and a host of other regions have received Rick and Morty weekly in previous years.

Regions that got weekly episodes of Rick and Morty include:

Australia

Belgium

Greece

India

Israel

Italy

Japan

South Africa

South Korea

Switzerland

Turkey

New episodes arrive the day after they air in the United States (AdultSwim airs Sundays, and Netflix drops on Mondays).

Are you looking forward to watching season 6 of Rick and Morty on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.