‘Rick and Morty’ Leaving Netflix in August 2022

Many regions of Netflix could soon be seeing the departure of Rick and Morty as the license comes up for renewal.

Set to leave on August 12th (or August 13th depending on your timezone) the series has been a fixture on many Netflix regions since 2016 with regions around the world slowly licensing earlier seasons of the AdultSwim series over the years.

As a result, Netflix currently holds global rights to Rick and Morty in every region outside the United States. Many regions have access to seasons 1 through 4 but some regions even have access to season 5 of the show too.

Not all regions of Netflix are currently showing removal dates it’s worth noting so let’s run through the regions which are showing removals and a few that are safe (for now).

Netflix regions showing removal dates for Rick and Morty includes:

Netflix India

Netflix Japan

The Netherlands

Turkey

South Korea

Argentina

Brazil

Czech Republic

Hong Kong

Hungary

Poland

Philippines

Portugal

Romania

Sweden

Thailand

Regions not currently showing removal dates include:

Netflix in the United Kingdom

Spain

France

Italy

Germany

Australia

We should not that we have been down this road before with Rick and Morty leaving Netflix. In the United Kingdom, for instance, the license was up for renewal and was showing removal notices back in late 2018. Of course, the license was eventually renewed (although in the UK it’s shared with Channel 4).

Where will Rick and Morty stream after leaving Netflix?

We’ve been reliably informed that the series is leaving Netflix in certain regions to launch on HBO Max or HBO Go (name changed dependent on your region).

After all, that’s where Rick and Morty streams in the United States and Warner Bros. is ultimately the owner of the license to the series.

You’ll notice most of the regions above who is losing Rick and Morty already has access to HBO Max and HBO Go so in this instance, it’s a case of Warner Bros. Television reclaiming the license back to bolster its own streaming services in the streaming wars.

Netflix has a slew of other adult animated shows which may be of interest including Bojack Horseman and Final Space.

Are you in a region where Rick and Morty is set to leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.