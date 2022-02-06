Rick and Morty season 5 is about to hit Netflix internationally in full for those that didn’t get weekly episodes of the show. Here’s a complete guide to when season 5 of Rick and Morty will be on Netflix.

The worldwide phenomenon requires no introduction but if you’ve never checked out Rick and Morty before, he’s a quick rundown.

Created by Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland, the animated series follows a grandpa and his grandson going on wholesome adventures around the universe and across dimensions. It’s a complex show that, to be fair, does require a high IQ to watch but if you stick with it, you’re in for a hell of a ride.

The show reached the height of its popularity in season 3 and has declined since but never the less, is still a global hit.

The fifth season of the show premiered back in June 2021 with new episodes airing most Sundays thereafter. The final two episodes, Forgetting Sarick Mortshall and Rickmaurai Jack are set to air on September 5th, 2021.

Here’s all ten episode titles of Rick and Morty Season Five, premiering June 20th only on @adultswim pic.twitter.com/RG0rRJktAi — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) May 24, 2021

Will Rick and Morty season 5 be on Netflix US?

We’ll begin with the United States as that’s easiest to cover. Rick and Morty season 5 won’t be on Netflix US. Period.

The best place to watch episodes in the immediate future is on AdultSwim which hosts the new episodes soon after they air.

Hulu and HBO Max are set to get the full season at a later date. In the case of Hulu, however, it’s unclear how long the deal lasts to keep it on there given AdultSwim’s parent company has vested interest in promoting its own streamer.

When will Rick and Morty season 5 be on Netflix in the United Kingdom?

Netflix UK does get new episodes of Rick and Morty but not until long after they finish airing.

Channel 4 in the UK will continue to have first dibs as it were on episodes as confirmed in March 2021.

As for when we can expect season 5 to be on Netflix UK, it likely won’t be until 6 months after the final episode of season 5a and similarly for season 5b which is how season 4 was added.

We were predicting season 5 of Rick and Morty come in early 2022 and now we’ve got confirmation that all 10 episodes will arrive on March 6th, 2022.

When will Rick and Morty season 5 be added to other Netflix regions?

Netflix actually licenses Rick and Morty in almost every region outside the US according to Unogs.

Netflix Netherlands, Australia, and a host of other regions are getting Rick and Morty season 5 weekly.

New episodes arrive the day after they air in the United States (AdultSwim airs Sundays, Netflix drops on Mondays).

Here’s what the release schedule currently looks like for those in regions that will get Rick and Morty season 5 weekly:

Episode Number US AdultSwim Air Date Netflix Release Date Episode #1 June 20th June 21st Episode #2 June 27th June 28th Episode #3 July 4th July 5th Episode #4 July 11th July 12th Episode #5 July 18th July 19th Episode #6 July 25th July 26th Episode #7 August 1st August 2nd Episode #8 August 8th August 9th Episode #9 September 5th September 6th Episode #10 September 5th September 6th

