When will Season 10 of ‘Shameless’ be on Netflix?

Shameless returned for its penultimate season in November 2019 and wrapped up in January 2020. If you’re using Netflix to catch up on new episodes then here’s your guide as to when season 10 of Shameless will be streaming on Netflix around the world.

The US adaptation of the British series is among the better list of adaptations and the argument could be made the series has surpassed its British cousin (which sadly hasn’t been on Netflix in the US since November 2016).

The show follows the dysfunctional family of the Gallaghers who always seems to find themselves in trouble.

The biggest change going into season 10 is the loss of the biggest star on the show thus far. Emmy Rossum who played Fiona has left after nine years on the show. The jury is out on whether the show can survive given the fact she was such a staple for the series. The main female role has now been handed to Emma Kenney who plays the role of Debbie.

Showtime is planning on releasing the tenth season on Showtime from November 10th onwards which is two months later than when season 9 released.

Shameless Season 10 Netflix US Release Date

Let’s begin with the United States who consistently gets new seasons on Netflix in a similar manner each year.

Netflix US got season 7 added in June 2017, season 8 added in July 2018, and most recently, season 9 in September 2019.

Based on this, we only can give a broad July to September 2020 Netflix release for Shameless at the moment.

When will Shameless season 10 be on Netflix in other regions?

Netflix in the UK is still yet to get season 9 of Shameless which is expected to arrive in September 2019 and therefore season 10 of Shameless will be on Netflix UK in September 2020.

In the same vein, Netflix Australia also has a long wait. Season 9 of Shameless won’t be on Netflix until November 2019 with season 10 naturally coming a year later in November 2020.

Canadians have it even worse with season 9 expected in early 2020 and therefore season 10 in early 2021.

Will Shameless leave Netflix in the United States?

Given Netflix’s loss of some huge content recently, you would be forgiven for asking what exactly the deal is with Shameless on Netflix.

For now, it’s safe as Netflix has a legacy contract with the show similar to the ones it has with the likes of AMC for The Walking Dead and The CW. What this means is that so long as new seasons of Shameless release, Netflix will get them. Season 11 is set to be the last season so once that arrives on Netflix in 2021 you can probably expect to see it leave around 2024.

When the series does eventually leave Netflix, its new home will likely be HBO Max.

Are you looking forward to season 10 of Shameless coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments.