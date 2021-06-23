When will Season 10 of ‘The Walking Dead’ be on Netflix?

The Walking Dead season 10 has taken an eternity to come to Netflix. It usually hits Netflix every September but this season was heavily impacted by the pandemic and therefore is now finally coming to Netflix in the US in July 2021.

Despite having a somewhat damaged reputation in its later seasons, the series is still one of the best action series going at the moment and AMC’s biggest show still. Season 9 (which arrived on Netflix in the US in September 2019) saw the departure of one of the show’s key stars so this season will be about how the rest of the cast manages.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead began on AMC from October 6th, 2019 through April 5th, 2020. However, the production on the final episode called “A Certain Doom” was not able to air due to production problems.

The Walking Dead season 10 Netflix release date

In previous years new seasons of The Walking Dead have released on Netflix in September like clockwork, however, that was absolutely not the case for season 10.

As we stated, episode 16 was held back because of production problems and is set now to release on AMC on October 4th, 2020 with the remaining episodes releasing up until April 4th, 2021.

The season was effectively split up into three parts.

As we originally posted, there were multiple possible release date schedules for The Walking Dead season 10 on Netflix.

We get part a and part b in the regular spot with the additional episodes dropping later (this is now definitely not the case) We have to wait until the finale of part b and the six episodes air before it comes to Netflix.

So that leads us to believe that we should be streaming season 10 of The Walking Dead on Netflix by at the latest the end of summer 2021.

Our prediction of it arriving in July 2021 a month before the new season started was spot on with Netflix confirming that season 10 of The Walking Dead is coming to Netflix on July 26th, 2021.

Other Netflix regions such as the United Kingdom and Australia are not streaming The Walking Dead.

The show has largely moved over the past year with Disney now being the main distributor of the show having acquired it via 20th Television.

Will The Walking Dead leave Netflix?

We also constantly hear rumors of people saying that AMC will pull The Walking Dead from Netflix. This will eventually be the case but for now, Netflix operates this license on a legacy contract. That means it’ll stay on Netflix so long as new seasons release and once the show has ended, the show will leave after a few years.

Fear The Walking Dead remains away from Netflix in the US with a similar contract in place with Hulu. Likewise, the new show, World Beyond, isn’t expected to come to Netflix either.

In case you’re wondering, The Walking Dead will be headed back for an eleventh season on AMC in 2020 so there are still reasons to keep with the show

Looking forward to the new season of The Walking Dead? Let us know in the comments.