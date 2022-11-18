All Shows on Netflix Unavailable in Cheaper Ad Tier

If you’re looking to switch or sign up for Netflix’s new ad tier you will want to know that hundreds of titles are unavailable on the service. Below, we’ve put together a list of all the major television series that you won’t be able to watch unless you’re on the premium tiers of Netflix.
It’s been a few weeks since Netflix launched its ad tier, and aside from a big ad campaign, news about Netflix’s new tier has been fairly quiet.
We’ve done comprehensive research on Netflix’s new ad tier and found that just over 5% of Netflix’s total library of 6,000+ titles are unavailable on the streamer. That equates to just over 300 titles in total and of those 300, close to 80 are TV series.
So what big series can’t you stream? We’ve put together a full A-Z list of all 79 series and specials that you won’t be able to watch in Netflix’s ad tier and there are some biggies.
Please note that this list only pertains to Netflix in the United States and other regions will vary.
Full List of TV Series Not Available on Netflix’s Ad Tier
- 3Below: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original Series
- All Hail King Julien – Netflix Original Series
- All Hail King Julien: Exiled – Netflix Original Series
- All Hail King Julien: Happy Birthday to You! – Netflix Original Series
- Archibald’s Next Big Thing – Netflix Original Series
- Arrested Development – Netflix Original Series
- Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama – Netflix Original Series
- Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas – Netflix Original Series
- Crazyhead – Netflix Original Series
- Dawn of the Croods – Netflix Original Series
- Dinotrux – Netflix Original Series
- Dinotrux Supercharged – Netflix Original Series
- Dirty John
- Dragons: Race to the Edge – Netflix Original Series
- Dragons: Rescue Riders – Netflix Original Series
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon – Netflix Original Series
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday – Netflix Original Series
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing – Netflix Original Series
- El marginal – Netflix Original Series
- Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Netflix Original Series
Friday Night Lights (2010)
- Gabby’s Dollhouse – Netflix Original Series
- Go Dog Go – Netflix Original Series
- Good Girls
- Great News
- Greenleaf
- Hap and Leonard
- Harvey Girls Forever! – Netflix Original Series
- House of Cards – Netflix Original Series
- Into the Badlands
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Netflix Original Series
- Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure – Netflix Original Series
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts – Netflix Original Series
- Knight Rider (1985)
- Knight Rider 2000 (1991)
- Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix Original Series
- Monster High: Electrified – Netflix Original Series
- New Girl (2017)
- Peaky Blinders – Netflix Original Series
- Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale – Netflix Original Series
- Queen of the South
- Rhyme Time Town – Netflix Original Series
- Rhyme Time Town Singalongs – Netflix Original Series
- She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Netflix Original Series
- Shooter
- Spirit Riding Free – Netflix Original Series
- Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales – Netflix Original Series
- Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure – Netflix Original Series
- Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Netflix Original Series
Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas – Netflix Original Series
- Stargate SG-1
- Stateless – Netflix Original Series
- Team Zenko Go
- The Baker and the Beauty
- The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Netflix Original Series
- The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – Netflix Original Series
- The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! – Netflix Original Series
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants – Netflix Original Series
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space – Netflix Original Series
- The Good Place
- The Last Kingdom – Netflix Original Series
- The Magicians
- The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show
- The Sinner
- The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween – Netflix Original Series
- The Walking Dead
- Trollhunters: Happy Birthday to You! – Netflix Original Series
- Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original Series
- Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Netflix Original Series
- Turbo FAST – Netflix Original Series
- Uncoupled – Netflix Original Series
- Unsolved (2018)
- Van Helsing
- VeggieTales in the City – Netflix Original Series
- Voltron: Legendary Defender – Netflix Original Series
- Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original Series
- Wynonna Earp
You’ll notice a few trends above and these really apply around the world on Netflix.
First up, the first thing you’ll notice is the amount of kids titles that all come from DreamWorks. This falls under the Universal banner who do not allow either their movies or series to be shown with ads whether they are Netflix Original or not.
This also extends to many of the NBC and USA Network titles, such as The Good Place or The Sinner.
AMC Networks does not allow its remaining shows on Netflix to have ads, most notably, every single season of The Walking Dead.
Are there any series here that you watch that would prevent you from downgrading or signing up for Netflix’s ad-tier? Let us know in the comments.