All Shows on Netflix Unavailable in Cheaper Ad Tier

If you’re looking to switch or sign up for Netflix’s new ad tier you will want to know that hundreds of titles are unavailable on the service. Below, we’ve put together a list of all the major television series that you won’t be able to watch unless you’re on the premium tiers of Netflix.

It’s been a few weeks since Netflix launched its ad tier, and aside from a big ad campaign, news about Netflix’s new tier has been fairly quiet.

We’ve done comprehensive research on Netflix’s new ad tier and found that just over 5% of Netflix’s total library of 6,000+ titles are unavailable on the streamer. That equates to just over 300 titles in total and of those 300, close to 80 are TV series.

So what big series can’t you stream? We’ve put together a full A-Z list of all 79 series and specials that you won’t be able to watch in Netflix’s ad tier and there are some biggies.

Please note that this list only pertains to Netflix in the United States and other regions will vary.

Full List of TV Series Not Available on Netflix’s Ad Tier

3Below: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original Series

All Hail King Julien – Netflix Original Series

All Hail King Julien: Exiled – Netflix Original Series

All Hail King Julien: Happy Birthday to You! – Netflix Original Series

Archibald’s Next Big Thing – Netflix Original Series

Arrested Development – Netflix Original Series

Captain Underpants Epic Choice-o-Rama – Netflix Original Series

Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas – Netflix Original Series

Crazyhead – Netflix Original Series

Dawn of the Croods – Netflix Original Series

Dinotrux – Netflix Original Series

Dinotrux Supercharged – Netflix Original Series

Dirty John

Dragons: Race to the Edge – Netflix Original Series

Dragons: Rescue Riders – Netflix Original Series

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Hunt for the Golden Dragon – Netflix Original Series

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday – Netflix Original Series

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing – Netflix Original Series

El marginal – Netflix Original Series

Fast & Furious Spy Racers – Netflix Original Series

Friday Night Lights (2010)

Friday Night Lights (2010) Gabby’s Dollhouse – Netflix Original Series

Go Dog Go – Netflix Original Series

Good Girls

Great News

Greenleaf

Hap and Leonard

Harvey Girls Forever! – Netflix Original Series

House of Cards – Netflix Original Series

Into the Badlands

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous – Netflix Original Series

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Hidden Adventure – Netflix Original Series

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts – Netflix Original Series

Knight Rider (1985)

Knight Rider 2000 (1991)

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight – Netflix Original Series

Monster High: Electrified – Netflix Original Series

New Girl (2017)

Peaky Blinders – Netflix Original Series

Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale – Netflix Original Series

Queen of the South

Rhyme Time Town – Netflix Original Series

Rhyme Time Town Singalongs – Netflix Original Series

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power – Netflix Original Series

Shooter

Spirit Riding Free – Netflix Original Series

Spirit Riding Free: Pony Tales – Netflix Original Series

Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure – Netflix Original Series

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy – Netflix Original Series

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas – Netflix Original Series

Spirit Riding Free: Spirit of Christmas – Netflix Original Series Stargate SG-1

Stateless – Netflix Original Series

Team Zenko Go

The Baker and the Beauty

The Boss Baby: Back in Business – Netflix Original Series

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib – Netflix Original Series

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! – Netflix Original Series

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants – Netflix Original Series

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space – Netflix Original Series

The Good Place

The Last Kingdom – Netflix Original Series

The Magicians

The Mr. Peabody and Sherman Show

The Sinner

The Spooky Tale of Captain Underpants Hack-a-ween – Netflix Original Series

The Walking Dead

Trollhunters: Happy Birthday to You! – Netflix Original Series

Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original Series

Trolls: The Beat Goes On! – Netflix Original Series

Turbo FAST – Netflix Original Series

Uncoupled – Netflix Original Series

Unsolved (2018)

Van Helsing

VeggieTales in the City – Netflix Original Series

Voltron: Legendary Defender – Netflix Original Series

Wizards: Tales of Arcadia – Netflix Original Series

Wynonna Earp

You’ll notice a few trends above and these really apply around the world on Netflix.

First up, the first thing you’ll notice is the amount of kids titles that all come from DreamWorks. This falls under the Universal banner who do not allow either their movies or series to be shown with ads whether they are Netflix Original or not.

This also extends to many of the NBC and USA Network titles, such as The Good Place or The Sinner.

AMC Networks does not allow its remaining shows on Netflix to have ads, most notably, every single season of The Walking Dead.

Are there any series here that you watch that would prevent you from downgrading or signing up for Netflix’s ad-tier? Let us know in the comments.