When will Season 11 of ‘The Walking Dead’ be on Netflix?

The Walking Dead is currently on its midseason break for its eleventh and final season on AMC. Season 11 of The Walking Dead will eventually land on Netflix in many regions around the world including the United States. Here’s when you can expect the final season of The Walking Dead to be available on Netflix.

Adapting the comics of the same name, the show has been a staple on both AMC and Netflix (depending on where you live) for years now. Netflix US has carried the show since 2014 with new seasons arriving every year thereafter (except season 10).

Season 11 is going out with a bang too with an expanded season. The final season is set to consist of 24 episodes which is two higher than season 10.

As we’ve covered before, only The Walking Dead is on Netflix. The other spin-off series have all found their way onto other rival streaming services around the world whether that be Amazon Prime, Disney+ or somewhere else.

With the new season beginning its final run on AMC on August 22nd, 2021. It wrapped up its eighth episode on AMC on October 10th before being on a midseason break. It’s currently due to air the remainder of the final season starting on February 20th, 2022 with the episode, “No Other Way”.

The eleventh season will arrive on Netflix in around 26 countries according to Unogs.

Season 11 The Walking Dead Release Date

Traditionally, Netflix has got new seasons just before the next one starts on AMC but that won’t be the case here. While we don’t expect that to pull up the date, it’s something to bear in mind. With an expanded season length, that too could have a play on its Netflix release date.

Both Netflix USA and Netflix Canada have received previous seasons together so we expect that trend to continue.

So while we can’t give you an exact date right now, based on past additions of the show, we’re expecting season 11 of The Walking Dead to arrive on Netflix in the United States and Canada sometime between August and September 2022.

Other regions’ availability dates will vary but all regions that carry the show will see it eventually popup over the course of 2022.

Will The Walking Dead leave Netflix after season 11 arrives?

Yes, eventually The Walking Dead will leave Netflix although how many years is unknown. We can look at other AMC shows for guidance. If The Walking Dead follows Hell on Wheels departure schedule, we’ll see the show leave Netflix in 2026.

Long term outside the United States, the new streaming home of the show is exclusively on Disney+. That’s where the show currently resides in a number of regions including the United Kingdom

In the US, we suspect the show will move exclusively to AMC+ eventually.

Are you looking forward to season 11 of The Walking Dead coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.