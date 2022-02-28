When will Season 6 of ‘Outlander’ be on Netflix?

Outlander is about to return for its sixth season on Starz and will be coming to Netflix in select regions weekly starting in March 2022 with other regions having to wait until 2023 or worst-case scenario, 2024!

Distributed by Sony Pictures Television, Outlander is about to return for its sixth season commissioned by Starz. Season 6 will be a slightly shorter season compared to those previous running at only 6 episodes.

The fantasy series frequently appears in Netflix’s top 10s across the world with most Netflix regions carrying the show but in different capacities.

The sixth season of Outlander sees a continuation of Claire and Jamie’s fight to protect those they love, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America.

Netflix Original Release Schedule for Outlander Season 6

In select Netflix regions, the show is carried as a Netflix Original meaning it’s distributed by Netflix exclusively. In these regions, you can expect to see new episodes arrive 24 hours after they air in the United States starting from March 7th, 2022. For these regions, they’ve carried the show exclusively since season 2.

Among the regions confirmed or expected to receive weekly episodes of Outlander season 6 includes:

Belgium

France

India

Malaysia

Japan

Hong Kong

Poland (no Netflix Original branding)

South Korea*

Singapore*

Countries marked with an asterisk are not showing weekly episode notice despite being a Netflix Original.

When will Outlander be on Netflix Canada, Australia and other regions?

Most other main regions of Netflix will receive Outlander but it’s not labeled as a Netflix Original. In most of these cases, a local distributor carries the show to air, and then it comes to Netflix at a later date.

Regions that are not getting weekly episodes of the show include:

The Netherlands

Australia

Argentina

Brazil

South Africa

Mexico

Sweden

In these regions, new seasons typically come exactly a year after the series premieres. Season 5, for example, came to Netflix Australia on February 17th, 2021. The series began airing new episodes on February 16th, 2020.

If that’s the case for season 6, you can expect it to drop on other regions listed above around March 6th, 2023.

In Canada, season 5 was added around 11 months so you too can expect it to arrive in either late 2022 or early 2023.

Some of these regions will receive the new season much later than listed above so keep an eye on your Netflix latest section for more info.

When will Outlander season 6 be on Netflix in the United States?

Israel and the United States are still yet to receive season 5 of Outlander. In that case, we’re not expecting Netflix US to receive the fifth season until at least May 2022 according to past release schedules.

As we’ve noted in previous schedules. Netflix US receives new seasons of Outlander exactly two years after they’ve wrapped up airing in the United States. That means we’ll likely not see season 6 of Outlander on Netflix US until around April-May 2024 at the absolute earliest.

Why isn’t Outlander on Netflix UK?

One of the notable regions not streaming Outlander in any capacity is Netflix in the United Kingdom.

That’s because early on the streaming rights were sold to Amazon Prime Video where the show continues to stream as of the time of publishing.

Also, we had even more good news recently for Outlander fans. A prequel series is reportedly in development for Starz. Whether this comes to Netflix in a similar fashion is unknown. With StarzPlay growing around the globe, Starz could opt to put it there but as a reminder, Sony is the ultimate owner of the show.

Are you looking forward to watching Outlander season 6 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.