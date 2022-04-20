‘Outlander’ Season 5 Coming to Netflix US in May 2022

Outlander seasons 1-4 are streaming on Netflix in the United States and as you may know, season 6 is due to begin airing in March 2022. If you’re looking for when both season 5 of Outlander will be on Netflix US, you’ve come to the right place as it’s hitting in May 2022.

The time-traveling drama from the same production company as Netflix’s The Crown has been a fan-favorite since it began airing in 2014 and finally made its way onto Netflix in 2019 with seasons 1 and 2 added in May 2019. Season 3 then made its way onto Netflix in December 2019 with season 4 arriving in January 2021.

Outside of the United States, Netflix also carries the show in most regions including Netflix Australia, Canada, India, Latin American regions, some European countries as well as some Asian regions. The majority of these regions receive weekly episodes of Outlander and are currently streaming all five seasons.

Outlander is not on Netflix in the United Kingdom instead the series is available on Prime Video where it’s listed as an “Amazon Exclusive”.

When will season 5 of Outlander be on Netflix?

For most regions around the world, you already have access to season 5 of Outlander. Netflix Canada and Australia received season 5 in early 2021 with other regions being lucky enough to have it as a Netflix Original and receive weekly episodes. That’s not the case for the United States, however.

We’ve been able to accurately predict when Netflix US will get new seasons and our prediction on Outlander season four came true when it was added in late January 2021.

Netflix in the US gets new seasons of Outlander exactly two years after their finale airs on Starz in the US. That means that Netflix US won’t get season 5 of Outlander until May 2022. That means you won’t get to catch up on season 5 before season 6 begins airing in March 2022.

That was confirmed by Netflix in late April with Outlander season 5 confirmed to be on Netflix US on May 10th, 2022.

When will season 6 of Outlander be on Netflix?

Looking ahead at season 6 (which begins airing from March 6th, 2022) once again when the new season will come to Netflix depends on where you live.

We’ve covered it comprehensively when the show will be streaming here but TL;DR is that Netflix US won’t receive season 6 until the middle of 2024 while others will be getting weekly episodes and others will be in late 2022, early 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching season 5 of Outlander on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.