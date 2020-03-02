When will Season 7 of ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ be on Netflix?

The smash-hit police sitcom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine is back with season 7 in full swing. With the sixth season now available to stream in multiple regions, already fans are wondering when we can expect to see Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 7 on Netflix. It’s going to be a while, and more than likely won’t drop until 2021.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is an American police sitcom series created by Michael Schur and Dan Goor. Over the years Brooklyn Nine-Nine has gone from strength and strength, and even when Fox canceled the series, the Nine-Nine only came back stronger. With an incredible and hilarious cast that features the likes of Andy Samberg and Terry Crews, it’s not hard to see why the series has performed so well.

Where can I stream Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix?

Sadly for some subscribers, Brooklyn Nine-Nine isn’t carried on every Netflix library, but despite this, the sitcom is still available to stream in over 30 countries around the world.

The regions streaming Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix are:

Region Seasons Episodes Australia 6 130 Canada 6 130 France 6 130 Hong Kong 6 130 India 6 130 Portugal 6 130 Singapore 6 130 Switzerland 6 130 Thailand 6 130 Argentina 5 112 Belgium 5 112 Brazil 5 112 Czech Republic 5 112 Germany 5 112 Greece 5 112 Hungary 5 112 Iceland 5 112 Israel 5 112 Italy 5 112 Japan 5 112 Lithuania 5 112 Mexico 5 112 Netherlands 5 112 Poland 5 112 Romania 5 112 Russia 5 112 Slovakia 5 112 South Africa 5 112 South Korea 5 112 Spain 5 112 Sweden 5 112 Turkey 5 112 United Kingdom 5 112

Some regions are still without the sixth season but not to worry, it’ll be arriving on Netflix on March 28th, 2020.

If you want to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine in the United States, you’ll need a subscription to Hulu. The service carries multiple NBC comedies and television series.

When will the seventh season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be on Netflix?

Throughout the years Brooklyn Nine-Nine has struggled to maintain a consistent premiere date for seasons. Formally the series would arrive in January, but for its last two seasons on Fox was moved to coincide the Fall schedule. Upon returning to NBC the series went back to January but for the seventh season, the premiere date was the beginning of February. That information is important because it can greatly impact the Netflix release date.

In the UK, the latest seasons of Brooklyn Nine-Nine don’t arrive until almost two months after the US broadcast. This means the UK should see E4 broadcasting Brooklyn Nine-Nine around early April.

At the very earliest we’re expecting to see season 7 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix in April 2021.

Are you looking forward to watching Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!