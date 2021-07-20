When will ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Season 8 be on Netflix?

The Andy Samberg sitc0m is about to return for its eighth and final season on NBC with Netflix internationally due to get the eighth season in due course. Here’s when we’re expecting Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 on Netflix internationally and why it’s not available on Netflix US.

Created by Michael Schur and Dan Goor, the series originally began its life on Fox before heaving the rug pulled beneath it and eventually moving over to NBC for seasons 6 through 8.

It’s been a long wait between seasons 7 and 8 due to various issues but the eighth season will finally begin airing on August 12th and wrap up in mid-September 2021. It’s the first time the show has ever run during the summer and is being done to coincide with the Olympics. The show also had numerous episodes rewritten due to the murder of George Floyd in 2020.

Why isn’t Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix US?

We’ve covered this in the past but if you’re in the US and looking at this article, you may be wondering what’s going on here.

Netflix didn’t manage to pick up the domestic streaming rights for Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Those rights are exclusive to both Hulu and Peacock Premium (it’s not available on the free tier) with all 7 seasons streaming as of the time of publishing.

With the show coming to an end, however, it’s likely that we’ll likely hear where the long-term future of the show will be. Our best guess is that Peacock will continue to be streaming the show with others potentially carrying it alongside them too.

When will Season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine be on Netflix internationally?

As Unogs reports, over 37 international regions of Netflix carry the show although it’s not marketed as a Netflix Original.

In most regions of Netflix, you’ve been along the for the ride for the entire show starting in 2014. Netflix UK for instance has gotten new seasons near enough every year. Most other regions also get the show on an annual basis but does slightly differ from region to region.

Season 7, for example, landed on Netflix UK in March 2021 whereas Netflix Canada got it in April 2021.

For the past three years (since the show moved to NBC), Netflix has gotten new seasons in Spring the following year.

That should mean we see season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine by March or April 2022 on Netflix outside of the United States.

With it being the final season it could come earlier but we’ll keep you posted on that.

Are you looking forward to checking out season 8 of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.