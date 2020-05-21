When will Season 7 of ‘The 100’ be on Netflix?

The post-apocalyptic sci-fi series The 100 now back on The CW for its seventh and final season. Looking for when season 7 of The 100 will be on Netflix? Here’s a comprehensive global guide to the streaming release schedule of The 100‘s final season on Netflix.

It’s been a long road for The CW show which is developed partially on the novel series of the same name. Even though the show is coming to an end with its seventh season, all is not quite over as a spin-off to the show has been ordered. With that said, don’t necessarily expect that to come to Netflix, as we’ll cover shortly.

If you’re not familiar with The 100, it’s a sci-fi series that sees 100 kids return to Planet Earth after it was deemed uninhabitable.

Season 7 is set to consist of 16 episodes (3 more than normal) and began airing on The CW on May 20th, 2020.

Let’s now take you through the regions that stream The 100 and when it’ll be available.

When will The 100 Season 7 be on Netflix in the US?

We’ll begin with the US. Netflix US will get The 100 season 7 but not until the series has concluded.

Now we know when the series has started, we can give a rough estimate as to when season 7 will be on Netflix US where shows come to Netflix around 8 days after their finale airs.

At the moment, we’re currently predicting season 7 to drop on Netflix US in either September or October 2020 based on the current number of episodes. It’s worth noting that we don’t know whether the series has been affected by the COVID-19 outbreak that has bought other CW shows to a close with fewer episodes. We’ll update once, we know more on that front.

The upcoming spinoff may not come to Netflix. The CW ended its contract with Netflix in 2019 which means all future titles are shopped individually. Given Warner Brothers produces and distributes the series, we expect the spinoff series may land on HBO Max but, of course, we could be wrong.

The 100 Season 7 Release Schedule in Netflix Original regions

In regions where Netflix carries The 100 as an Original such as Netflix in Canada, the Netherlands and multiple other regions, we should see weekly episodes drop. That’s confirmed to be the case where we could verify.

Unlike previous years, new episodes are dropping the day after it airs in the US. So, new episodes will air on The CW on Wednesday nights and come to Netflix on Thursday mornings.

For Netflix Australia, you’ll still have a wait as season 6 has yet to drop. We’re expecting season 6 to land over summer 2020 with season 7 likely coming in summer 2021.

We’ll keep this post updated over time regarding the full release schedule for The 100 but for now, we hope that gives you a rough guide as to when you’ll be streaming the final season of The 100 where you live in the world!