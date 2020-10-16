When will Season 9 of ‘American Horror Story’ be on Netflix?

American Horror Story has wrapped up airing ninth season and season 10 is set to begin production at the end of October 2020. With season 8 of the show removed we were unsure whether season 9 would hit Netflix. Now, we can confirm that season 9 will definitely be coming to Netflix, at least in the US.

American Horror Story: 1984 is the ninth season of FX’s flagship horror anthology series that’s produced by super-producer Ryan Murphy who works on both FX and Netflix projects exclusively.

The latest season takes us back to the past, 1984 to be precise. This season serves as a homage to the classic slasher film franchise Friday the 13th. In the summer of 1984, five friends from Los Angeles head to Camp Redwood to work as counselors. When the infamous killer “Mr. Jingles” escapes from prison, he returns to Camp Redwood to continue his massacre.

This is the first season of American Horror Story to not feature fan-favorite Evan Peters. Sarah Paulson has returned but will only feature in a minor-role.

American Horror Story season nine Netflix US Release Date

American Horror Story is one of the few FX shows that remain on Netflix.

AHS and other Ryan Murphy shows remain on Netflix as Netflix continues to pay the licensing fees to FX despite no longer having access to the networks other content (at least in the US).

Like all the previous seasons that came before, American Horror Story season 9 was expected to arrive in September or October 2020, however that didn’t happen.

We then suspected season 9 wouldn’t come when Netflix lost the rights to season eight in September 2020 but with the other previous seasons still available.

However, in October 2020 thanks to the notification within the app, we know that season 9 of American Horror Story is coming to Netflix US on November 13th, 2020.

American Horror Story season nine release schedule for other regions

Typically Netflix UK receives the latest season of American Horror Story just before Netflix US. Therefore, we were expecting the ninth season to arrive around September 2020. However, just like the United States, it’s yet to materialize there either.

Australia actually lost American Horror Story earlier in 2020 so therefore, we’re not expecting the new season to arrive at all.

As for Canadian subscribers, American Horror Story is unavailable to stream in your region.

Other regions which should receive American Horror Story in the fall of 2020 include:

Mainland Europe (Germany, France, Switzerland, Spain etc)

Asia (Japan, Hong Kong, South Korea, Singapore etc)

Are you looking forward to American Horror Story: 1984 coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!